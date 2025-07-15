The appointment of senior TDP leader Pusapati Ashok Gajapati Raju as the Governor of Goa was welcomed by several leaders in Andhra Pradesh.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, while hailing the Governorship for Ashok Gajapati Raju, said: “It’s a proud moment for the people of Andhra Pradesh.” Congratulating Ashok Gajapati Raju, the Chief Minister wished the former to have a successful and fulfilling tenure in the esteemed role.

Chandrababu Naidu thanked President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for bestowing the honour on Ashok Gajapati Raju. Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan also hailed the appointment of Ashok Gajapati Raju. The actor-turned-politician hoped that the senior TDP leader with his vast political experience and service motto would bring dignity to the post.

Human Resources Development and IT Minister Nara Lokesh, while congratulating Ashok Gajapati Raju, thanked President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for bestowing the honour on Raju. “I am confident that with his integrity, honesty and commitment to public cause, Ashok Gajapati Raju will bring dignity to the office of the Governor,” said Lokesh.

Meanwhile, the TDP cadre in Vizianagaram district are jubilant over the appointment of Ashok Gajapati Raju as the Governor of Goa.

