Chandrababu Naidu reviews rapid progress of Vizag Economic Region

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has reviewed the development of the Vizag Economic Region. Several ministers, senior officials, collectors from 9 districts under VER and public representatives attended the meeting.

The main agenda in the meeting was the discussion about the VER Master Plan. A total of 49 projects related to the comprehensive development of the Visakha Economic Region, roads, ports, logistics, railways, and other sectors.

The meeting aims to develop the Vizag Economic Region into a $125-$135 billion economy by 2032. Separate action plans were developed for various departments, including commerce, industries, municipal administration, tourism, infrastructure, roads, IT, agriculture, forestry, healthcare, education, skill training, and electricity.

Transport plans were also discussed regarding the current and future railway projects, as well as plans for national highways under the VER projects.

Ministers Nara Lokesh, Atchennaidu, Narayana, TG Bharat, Kandula Durgesh, Kondapalli Srinivas, Dola Sribala Veeranjaneya Swamy, and Kollu Ravindra attended the VER meeting. Other attendees include CS Vijayanand, Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, ASR, Parvathipuram Manyam, Anakapalle, Kakinada, East Godavari, Ambedkar Konaseema District Collectors, and senior officials of various departments.

