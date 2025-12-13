Visakha Utsav 2025 poster unveiled by CM Chandrababu Naidu

Tourism Minister Kandula Durgesh announced that Shreyas Media will grandly organise the Visakha Utsav 2025 (Beach Festival) from January 23 to 31. On Friday, the Visakha Utsav (Beach Festival) poster was unveiled by the Chief Minister at the hands of Minister Kandula Durgesh during the first review meeting on the development of the Visakha Economic Region, chaired by CM Chandrababu Naidu in Visakhapatnam.

Minister Kandula Durgesh stated that Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan have shown special interest in the state’s tourism sector. In this context, he revealed that they have decided to transform Vizag into an international tourism hub.

He also mentioned that a Visakha Utsav committee would be formed soon with local public representatives and officials, and that a meeting would be held. He clarified that the Beach Festival would be organised as a major event to promote the state’s tourism sector. He added that tourism development is advancing in the state with the cooperation of both the Central and State governments. He asserted that under the current coalition government, tourism festivals are being grandly organised and extensively promoted.

Ministers Dola Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy, Atchannaidu, Narayana, Kondapalli Srinivas, MP Bharat, TDP State President and MLA Palla Srinivas, CS Vijayanand, Special Chief Secretary for Tourism Ajay Jain, Visakha District Collector Harindra Prasad, Anakapalli Collector Vijaya Krishnan, Tourism Department RD Kalyani, DVM Jagadeesh, DTO Madhavi, and others participated in the unveiling of the Beach Festival poster.

