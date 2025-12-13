The City Police Commissioner is conducting a second phase of inspections at all police stations in Vizag to maintain law and order and ensure peace throughout the city, according to the latest news. As part of this second phase of inspections, he inspected the New Port Police Station on the night of December 12.

During his visit to the police station, the commissioner reviewed the duties of the officers and staff, inspected the entire station premises, and issued several directives. He addressed issues within the station’s jurisdiction and asked about any challenges the staff were facing. The CP also examined whether all the station records were in order and issued appropriate instructions to the concerned officers.

In other news, the Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has unveiled the Visakha Utsav poster on Friday, in the presence of other important delegates. Read more about this news in this article: Visakha Utsav (Beach Festival) poster unveiled by CM Chandrababu Naidu

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more Vizag news updates.