Cognizant Campus Vizag Foundation Laid, Operations from 2026

On the 12th of December, Friday, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, along with the Minister for Human Resources Development for Andhra Pradesh, laid the foundation stone for the IT giant Cognizant. The Cognizant campus in Vizag is expected to be fully operational by 2029 and will start functioning from early 2026 with a temporary arrangement.

While addressing the gathering, CEO of Cognizant, Ravi Kumar Singisetty, said that this felt like homecoming for him, as he grew up between Srikakulam and Visakhapatnam, and that his family also lives in Srikakulam and Visakhapatnam. He also said, “My mom lives in Visakhapatnam, my grandmother lives in Visakhapatnam, and my brother also lives in Visakhapatnam. So this is a homecoming for me, and it’s very emotional for me. 500 employees amongst us have already transferred to Visakhapatnam”.

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, who was also present for the ceremony, addressed the gathering, saying, “ Vizag is gearing up to become the most happening place not just in India, but in the entire world”.