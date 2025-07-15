Visakhapatnam youth, Vikas Saravakota, has been selected to represent India at the Asia-Pacific Regional Meeting of the Youth Democracy Network (YDN) in Tokyo from July 30 to August 1. Vikas is the Director of NATURE, an NGO that promotes inclusive governance, youth empowerment, and social justice in tribal Andhra Pradesh.

Vikas will join leaders from across the region and discuss the efforts led by the youth for civic participation and democratic efforts. The Youth Democratic Network is a global platform convened by the Partnership for Strengthening Civic Democracies. This platform is for youth leaders who can promote transparency, protection of civic spaces, and counter disinformation. The Youth Democracy Network is committed to promoting democracy, human rights, and fundamental freedoms. Representing India in such a prestigious setting is a remarkable feat for Vikas.

Hailing from a rural background, Vikas has led many initiatives on PESA governance, facilitation of welfare schemes, youth capacity-building programmes, and legal awareness drives. His selection from Visakhapatnam to the YDN meeting in Tokyo speaks of his dedication to making the voices of the rural people heard.

Also read: Special Action Plan Underway to Transform Gajuwaka into Major Industrial Hub

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.