A major fire broke out shortly after midnight on 19 July 2025 (Saturday), at an ITC godown located in Ramavaram village, Anandapuram mandal, Visakhapatnam. The flames quickly engulfed the facility, sparking panic among local residents. Alerted by the fire, locals immediately contacted the police and fire department. Firefighters arrived promptly and managed to bring the situation under control after an intense operation involving eight fire engines.

Teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) were also deployed to aid in managing the crisis. Preliminary suspicions point to a possible electrical short circuit as the cause of the fire, but a detailed investigation is currently underway.

The godown reportedly stored essential goods such as salt, wheat, chocolates, incense sticks, and cigarettes, which were distributed to Odisha and other neighbouring states. Sources indicate that the warehouse is operated by a resident of Kolkata, along with a few associates.

While the exact trigger for the blaze remains unclear, initial accounts suggest the fire may have originated in the section where cigarettes were stored, rapidly spreading across the entire facility. The damage is estimated to be worth several crores of rupees.

Visakhapatnam police have registered a case and are actively probing the incident at the ITC godown to determine the precise cause of the fire.

Read also: Vizag women accuse men of recording secret videos of them, evidence lacking

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.