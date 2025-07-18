The Visakhapatnam City Police have announced certain traffic diversions from 3:00 pm to 9:00 pm on 19 July in view of a Thalassemia Run to be organised on RK Beach road.

According to a press note issued by the police, vehicular traffic will be diverted at All India Radio junction, NTR circle, Pandimitta junction, NCB junction, Park Hotel junction, Kurupam circle, and Jodugullapalem junction.

Visitors of the beach and those who will be taking part in the run should park their vehicles at APIIC ground near AIR junction, Sea Pearl near NTR Circle, AU exhibition grounds, MGM ground and at the site opposite Dutch House apartment. The run is being organised by NTR Trust to create awareness among the people about the Thalassemia disease.

The run will be held in 3K, 5K and 10K categories. Weight lifter Karanam Malleswari will grace the event as chief guest. Visakhapatnam citizens are advised to take note of these traffic diversions in the city.

It has been planned to organise a musical night after the run. NTR Trust has also plans to set up a Thalassemia care centre in Visakhapatnam.

Read also: All government high schools in AP to have Internet, computer lab facilities

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.