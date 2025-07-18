The weekend is finally here, and it’s time to shift from work to relaxation! This week has seen the release of several interesting series, including Hunter with a Scalpel, a psychological thriller in which a forensic scientist has a hidden past, Untamed, in which a special agent’s past unravels as he takes on a murder case, and more. If you’re looking to add to your watchlist or searching for new releases on OTT, you’re in the right place! Here are the top 8 weekend OTT releases, promising non-stop entertainment!

1. Wall to Wall

Woo-sung is a hopeful office worker who takes a massive loan to buy his own apartment. As time passes, Woo-sung is sandwiched between never-ending debts and a strange situation where the residents blame him for constant noises. Think Strangers from Hell, in a modern construct.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Release date: July 18th

2. Bhairavam

When a corrupt politician wants to take over a temple with a sole beneficiary, three young men step up to defend their hometown. This action-packed movie should be on your watchlist for the immense storyline and star-studded cast!

OTT Platform: Zee 5

Release date: July 18th

3. Star Trek: Strange New Worlds

Discover new worlds and explore the galaxies with Captain Christopher Pike, Science Officer Spook, Number One, and the rest of the crew in the USS Enterprise!

OTT Platform: JioHotstar

Release date: July 18th

4. Kuberaa

A greed businessman plans to own a large oil reserve under wraps and employs an ex-CBI officer to make it happen. A beggar, becomes an anomaly in this plan, unleashing chaos in this higher circles of society.

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release date: July 18th

5. Special Ops

A brilliant scientist is kidnapped after a conference, which sparks unrest among the National leaders. Himmat Singh is appointed to rescue the scientist, where he finds the perpetuator as a familiar face.

OTT Platform: JioHotstar

Release date: July 18th

6. The Bhootnii

To rid their beloved college campus of its haunted tag from its rumored “Virgin Spirit”, the students hire a ghosthunter, Baba , who was a former student of the college.

OTT Platform: Zee5

Release date: July 18th

7. Delirium

Agustina falls into a delirium. Her decides to look into Agustina’s past to unravel pieces from her memories in order to make her whole again. But can he do it before falling apart?

OTT Platform: Netflix

Release date: July 18th

8. DNA (2025)

Anand and Divya are arranged to marry each other. Despite struggling in life, the couple start fresh and have a child. After giving birth, Divya accuses that the baby is not hers. Believing Divya over the hospital and his family, Anand sets out to know the truth.

OTT Platform: JioHotstar

Release date: July 19th

These top 8 new weekend OTT releases should be on your watchlist for the ultimate weekend enjoyment! So, what are you waiting for? Dive into these entertaining titles while munching on your favourite snacks now!

