This month’s entertainment has been fulfilling, thanks to the many OTT releases scheduled by the OTT platforms. There are many exciting titles like an action-packed zombie thriller, Ziam, a coming-of-age entertainer, All India Rankers, and a high-stakes crime suspense Special Ops returning for a new season. While these top releases have the spotlight shining on them, certain titles deserve love, too. That is why we have curated a list of underrated OTT releases this week that are packed with entertainment, you will be clicking the ‘Next Episode’ button all night!

1. Catalog

A widowed workaholic father, Youssef, takes it upon himself to mend the relationship with his children. Using the online tips left by his late wife, can he ace this crash course?

OTT Platform: Netflix

Streaming from: July 17th

2. Community Squad Season 2

The chaotic group of law enforcers are back!

Picking up from where the last season ended, Felipo has landed in big trouble and needs to take the help of his fellow officers to come out of it. This hilariously violent show should be on your watchlist!

OTT Platform: Netflix

Streaming from: July 17th

3. Bhairavam

When the holy land of the Varahi temple is under threat from a ruthless politician, three men, Varadha, Gajapathi, and Seenu, join forces to protect the sole trustee, Nagaratnamma.

OTT Platform: Zee 5

Streaming from: July 18th

4. Delirium

When Agustina starts to spiral into a delirium, her husband is determined to comb through her dark past and find the root cause of her unravelling.

This psychological thriller should be on your watchlist for a spine-chilling watch!

OTT Platform: Netflix

Streaming from: July 18th

5. Rematch

In 1996, Garry Kasparov engaged in a six-round chess match with IBM’s supercomputer, Deep Blue, where he emerged the victor. A year later, IBM demands a rematch, offering a hefty paycheck as compensation. While Kasparov prepares with determination, the Deep Blue team brings in experts to buff up the machine’s defences. Who will win this match between a man and a machine?

OTT Platform: Lionsgate Play

Streaming from: July 18th

6. Vir Das: Fool Volume

Whether it’s the evil eye, interaction with an alpha male at the club, or losing his voice, watch Vir Das as he narrates how welcoming foolishness has led him to shared happiness.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Streaming from: July 18th

With these underrated OTT releases of the week, you can pick a favourite and start streaming now! So, what are you waiting for? Grab some popcorn, get comfortable, and stream these titles!

