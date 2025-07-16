For us Vizagites, nothing beats a trip to the beach. Thankfully, we have some great beaches here at our very fingertips, but what lies beyond? We’ve rounded up some beautiful and special beaches along the East Coast of India that deserve to be seen at least once. On your next getaway from the city, perhaps you’ll find yourself at one of their shores – a home away from home:

1. Mandarmani Beach, West Bengal

Located in East Midnapore district, Mandarmani is a seaside resort village situated at the northern end of the Bay of Bengal. Known as one of India’s longest drivable beaches, it offers a rare experience of cruising along the shore in a vehicle.

A popular weekend getaway for families in South Bengal, the beach is well-developed with modern amenities. Its hard sand coast plays host to thousands of red crabs that scuttle across the shore, creating a memorable sight against the waters.

A walk toward the mohana (the river delta where the sea meets the river) is especially peaceful. On one side of the delta lie traditional fishing villages, while the other side is covered in lush jhau (Casuarina) trees, adding to the charm.

2. Bakkhali Beach, West Bengal

Situated in the South 24 Parganas district, Bakkhali is a hamlet ideal for those seeking solitude amidst nature. Its unique white sand beach stretches around 8 kilometers, connecting Bakkhali to the neighboring village of Fraserganj.

Part of the sprawling deltaic islands of southern Bengal, Bakkhali is a peaceful retreat with minimal commercial activity. It’s perfect for quiet beach walks, birdwatching, and enjoying the unspoiled natural beauty of the Bay of Bengal.

3. Chandipur Beach, Odisha

Nicknamed Odisha’s “hide and seek beach,” Chandipur Beach near Balasore is a coastal rarity and is a must-see among the beaches on the East Coast of India. Its waters recede by up to 5 kilometers during low tide, giving visitors the surreal experience of walking on the exposed seabed.

This rare tidal phenomenon supports a unique marine ecosystem, making Chandipur one of the cleanest and most biodiverse beaches in the state.

4. Talasari Beach, Odisha

A short distance from Chandipur lies Talasari Beach in Balasore district, often described as a virgin beach and a fisherman’s paradise. The name “Talasari” comes from the Odia words Tala (palm) and Sari (row), referring to the palm trees that line the shore.

The unspoiled coastline, calm waves, and breathtaking sunsets make Talasari unforgettable for beachgoers. Nearby, the Bichitrapur Mangrove Sanctuary, Odisha’s second-largest mangrove forest, is just 10 km away.

5. Paradise Beach, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu

Accessible only by boat from Chunnambar Boat House, Paradise Beach (also known as Plage Paradiso) is a secluded white-sand haven near Puducherry. Set apart from the town by peaceful backwaters, this beach has an untouched beauty.

On one side, the endless blue sea stretches to the horizon, while the backwaters on the other side shimmer under the sea breeze, flanked by a lush canopy of trees. The boat journey itself is a scenic delight.

6. Tharangambadi Beach (Tranquebar), Tamil Nadu

In the coastal town of Tharangambadi (formerly known as Tranquebar) history and shoreline converge. Situated in Tamil Nadu’s Nagapattinam district, this quiet beach town was once a bustling port in the 17th century and the only Danish settlement in India.

Its name, which translates to “Land of the Singing Waves,” is apt. The Masilamani Nathar Temple, built in 1306, stands close to the sea and is a testament to the town’s deep-rooted spiritual and historical significance. Later, the Danes built the Dansborg Fort here in 1620, which still overlooks the beach.

Around the town, colonial influences of Danish, British, German, and French settlements can be seen.

7. Dhanushkodi Beach, Tamil Nadu

Perched on the tip of Rameswaram Island, Dhanushkodi Beach is where the Bay of Bengal meets the Gulf of Mannar. This secluded and mystical beach marks one of the southernmost points of India .

Dhanushkodi was once a thriving town, but it was devastated by a cyclone in 1964, turning it into a “ghost town.” What remains is a hauntingly beautiful stretch of land. Pilgrims often visit Dhanushkodi after Rameswaram to take a ritual dip in its sacred waters.

With their sandy shorelines, beautiful sunrises and mighty waves, these beautiful beaches on the East Coast of India are worth seeing at least once. Make sure to add them to your travel list.

