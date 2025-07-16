From being the battleground for India’s first Sepoy Mutiny against the British rule to being home to India’s first shipyard, Vizag has outdone itself in front of the country many a time. But history was made here within the city itself. Select local milestones moulded it to be the place it is today, and we bet you don’t know some of them. Here are some historic firsts of Visakhapatnam that will surprise you.

1. The First Bicycle (1898)

Long before cars and motorcycles zoomed through the streets of Visakhapatnam, the city’s residents relied on horseback, jutkas (horse-drawn carts), bullock carts, and hand-pulled rickshaws to get around. That changed in 1898, which saw the arrival of the city’s first bicycle.

This bicycle, a Singer model manufactured by the Singer Machine Company in Coventry, England, was brought to Vizag by the then Kumar Rajah of Bobbili. At the time, the Singer company was regarded as the largest manufacturer of bicycles and tricycles. The bicycle’s introduction marked the early stages of personal mobility in Vizag and hinted at the lifestyle transformations to come with the new industrial age.

This piece of heritage is documented by writer and local history enthusiast John Castellas, who has chronicled the rise of bicycle culture in Vizag in greater detail in this article.

2. The First Manual Traffic Signal (1968)

On 17 January 968, another was added to the list of firsts in Visakhapatnam as the city’s debut manually-operated traffic signal was inaugurated. This was located at Turner’s Choultr.

The then Deputy Inspector General of Police, Abdus Salam, arrived to officially commission the signal. At the circular concrete platform where the signal lights and control panel were installed, he gently pushed a lever, switching on the green light. His car become the first to pass through the intersection!

Encouraged by the success, a similar signal was later installed at the Jagadamba Junction, but was later vandalized.

This story comes from “Vi(za)gnettes”, a nostalgic collection of Vizag’s history by octogenarian Kolluru Jagannadha Rao, offering readers a firsthand account of the city’s growth.

3. The First Multi-Storied Apartment (1980s)

In the early 1980s, the foundation stone-laying ceremony for Visakhapatnam’s first self-contained, multi-storied apartment complex called Prince Apartments was laid. It was located behind the Kali Temple on Beach Road.

The then Minister for Municipal Administration, Sunkari Alwardas, was the chief guest, and the project was led by builder and Rotarian Prabhat Kumar. This marked the genesis of “apartment culture” in Vizag.

This milestone, too, is documented in “Vi(za)gnettes”, providing a rare glimpse into the early days of modern urban housing in Vizag.

4. The First Royal Enfield Showroom (1950s)

Today, it is not rare to hear the familiar roar of a Royal Enfield bike driving down the street. Before the 1950s, Vizag’s motorbike culture was still budding and the city saw only a handful of British-made motorbikes.

During that time, Royal Enfield bikes could only be purchased from a dealer in Kakinada. Sensing a gap, Kolluru Jagannadha Rao, along with his brother Venkata Rao, opened Kevier Agencies, Vizag’s first Royal Enfield dealership.

In 1953, Western Automobiles, a company based in Madras, opened an outlet near Kotha Road in Old Town, dealing in the Italian Lambretta scooters. The wait time for one of these scooters was a staggering four to five years.

Again, this story is detailed in the book, Vi(za)gnettes.

5. The First AC Restaurant

Comfort dining made its debut in Visakhapatnam when Cochin Café (also the first furnished eatery in Vizag), a vegetarian restaurant near Kotha Road in Old Town, installed the city’s first air-conditioning units. Owner Nair converted a section of the restaurant using hardboard partitions to install two air-conditioners, offering customers a rare luxury at the time.

This charming anecdote is also part of “Vi(za)gnettes.”

From the first pedal of a bicycle to the flick of a traffic light lever, each of these firsts were small but significant moments that propelled the growth of Visakhapatnam! Fascinating, right? Stories like these not only celebrate the city’s history but also inspire us to look around and ask: what first is coming next?

