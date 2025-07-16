On 15 July 2025, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu held a series of high-level meetings in New Delhi to push for central support for the state’s critical infrastructure and development projects. His visit included discussions with top officials and ministers, focusing on metro rail expansion, financial aid, water interlinking projects, and defence sector investments.

Chandrababu Naidu met Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) Managing Director Dr Vikas Kumar to explore collaboration for the proposed metro rail networks in Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada. The discussions aimed to accelerate plans for modern urban transit systems in the two key Andhra cities.

Following these discussions about Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada Metro, the chief minister called on Union Home Minister Amit Shah to highlight the state’s ongoing financial difficulties and urge continued central assistance. During the 45-minute meeting at Amit Shah’s residence, the Chief Minister expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister, the Home Minister, and the Union Government for appointing senior TDP leader and former Union Minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju as the Governor of Goa, a move seen as a boost to Telugu representation at the national level.

In the meeting, Chandrababu Naidu reiterated the state’s pressing need for financial support to implement vital development programmes, stating that Andhra Pradesh is in the process of reviving its “shattered economy” with the Centre’s help. He also noted that the state had formally urged the 16th Finance Commission to factor in the financial disadvantages Andhra faced post-bifurcation while allocating resources.

A major topic of discussion was the Polavaram-Banakacherla Link Project, which the he described as pivotal for drought-proofing Rayalaseema. The project plans to channel 200 TMC of surplus floodwater from the Godavari River at Polavaram to the Banakacherla regulator in Kurnool district. The chief minister asserted that despite fulfilling the water demands of upper and lower riparian states, excess Godavari water continues to flow for nearly 3–4 months, which Andhra Pradesh has a rightful claim to utilise fully.

Emphasising the urgency of the project, Chandrababu Naidu said its execution would provide much-needed relief to the drought-prone Rayalaseema region and unlock agricultural potential in parched areas.

Earlier in the day, the Chief Minister also met with NITI Aayog member Dr V K Saraswat at his Delhi residence. The two discussed Andhra Pradesh’s aspirations to become a hub for aerospace and defence industries, with a particular focus on the Rayalaseema region. The chief minister outlined plans to establish defence manufacturing units and discussed the region’s strategic advantages for attracting investment in this sector.

