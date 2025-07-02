India, the land of countless temples, holds stories as diverse as its culture. While most shine with tradition and faith, a few stand out for reasons that are anything but ordinary. From worshipping a motorcycle to offering liquor to a deity, these temples break the usual norms. If you’re a curious soul living in Vizag, then here’s a journey to some of the most unique temples in India.

1. Aeroplane Gurudwara – Punjab

Located in Talhan village near Jalandhar, the Aeroplane Gurudwara is widely known among those hoping to go abroad, especially for work, education, or settling overseas. Devotees offer toy aeroplanes as symbolic prayers for visa approvals and safe journeys. Over the years, the temple has become a symbol of aspirations taking flight, reflecting the dreams of countless Indian families seeking opportunities abroad.

2. Bullet Baba Temple – Rajasthan

Located near Jodhpur on National Highway 65, the Bullet Baba Temple is probably the only temple in the world where a Royal Enfield motorcycle is worshipped. Legend has it that the bike belonged to Om Banna, who tragically died in an accident at the spot. Even after the police seized the bike, it mysteriously kept returning to the accident site. Today, travellers stop here to pray for a safe journey.

3. Visa Balaji Temple – Hyderabad

Popularly known as the Visa Balaji Temple, the Chilkur Balaji Temple is located on the outskirts of Hyderabad. It holds a special place in the hearts of those looking to travel abroad, especially from the Telugu-speaking states. The ritual is simple but powerful: perform 11 pradakshinas (circumambulations) when applying for a visa and 108 when the wish is granted. It’s a rare temple that refuses any form of donation boxes, has no VIP or any other special entry, focusing purely on devotion.

4. Kala Bhairava Temple – Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh

Temples offering milk or sweets to deities is common, but liquor? The Kala Bhairava Temple in Ujjain breaks conventions. Here, the deity is offered alcohol, and it’s believed that the liquor mysteriously vanishes as it’s poured into the mouth of the idol. Devotees believe it pleases the fierce guardian deity, protecting them from obstacles and misfortunes.

5. Baba Harbhajan Singh Mandir – Sikkim

High in the Eastern Himalayas near Nathula Pass, this temple is dedicated to a soldier named Baba Harbhajan Singh, a respected officer of the Indian Army who was martyred in 1968 while on duty. Even after his death, soldiers believe his spirit never left. Stories tell of him appearing in dreams of locals and other soldiers, warning of threats, and protecting troops along the Indo-China border. The army continues to honour him as one of their own, maintaining his quarters, keeping his belongings clean, and even sending his salary to his family for years after his death. For the troops stationed in these harsh terrains, Baba isn’t just a memory; he’s still on duty.

These temples reflect how faith in India blends with unique traditions and fascinating stories. So the next time you plan a devotional trip from Vizag, make sure to visit these unique temples in India.

Also read: Disconnect from Visakhapatnam at these quiet and underrated villages in Andhra Pradesh

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more such articles.