Arrangements are apace for the Giri Pradakshina in Visakhapatnam, slated for July 9, and the GVMC and the Simhachalam temple authorities are working in coordination for smooth conduct of the annual event.

To have a clear picture, GVMC Commissioner Ketan Garg, along with the officials of the corporation and Simhachalam Devasthanam EO and Executive Engineer, inspected the Giri Pradakshina route covering Lumbini Park, Venkoji Palem, Seethammadhara, Narasimha Nagar, Madhavadhara Madhava Swamy Temple, National Highway, NSTL, Lakshmi Nagar, Gopalapatnam, Simhachalam Toli Pavancha, Adivivaram Junction, Mudasarlova, Visalakshi Nagar, and Tenneti Park on July 1.

During this inspection, the Commissioner made several suggestions to the officials on the arrangements.

The Commissioner is keen on provision of bathing facilities and cleanliness en route.

The Commissioner directed the accompanying officials to put up barricades on the roads wherever necessary so that devotees do not face any inconvenience on their way.

He said waste on the route should be cleared from time to time by sanitation workers and dustbins should be placed all along the route.

He directed the engineering officials to complete the development and expansion works of the roads at Narasimha Nagar, Lakshmi Nagar to Gopalapatnam, Hanumanthavaka Junction, for the convenience of devotees.

The Commissioner told Simhachalam Temple Executive Officer V. Trinadha Rao and Executive Engineer CHV Ramana to work in coordination with the GVMC officials.

Zonal Commissioners K Sivaprasad, B Ramu, and B Hemavathi, and other officials accompanied the Commissioner.

