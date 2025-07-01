A new week is here, and with it comes a fresh lineup of OTT content to brighten your post-work evenings. Whether you’re curled up on the couch with a cozy blanket or looking for something binge-worthy after a long day, there’s something for everyone. From heartwarming dramas to war action, here are five must-watch OTT releases this week that promise to keep you hooked:

OTT Platform: Zee5

Release date: 4 July

Heads of State

What happens when two world leaders become targets of a mysterious enemy? They team up—whether they like it or not. Heads of State is a high-octane political action film featuring John Cena, Idris Elba, and Priyanka Chopra. Directed by Ilya Naishuller, this globe-trotting thriller promises explosive action, espionage, and unexpected alliances that could change the course of history.

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release date: 2 July

Warfare

Director Alex Garland trades science fiction for gritty realism in Warfare, a gripping, real-time action film inspired by a true mission during the Iraq War. Co-created with former Navy SEAL Ray Mendoza, the story throws viewers into a 95-minute adrenaline rush as a platoon defends a crumbling house in Ramadi with danger lurking just meters away. Expect intensity, precision, and an immersive battlefield experience.

Available to buy and rent on BookMyShow Stream

The Old Guard 2

The immortal warriors are back—but this time, mortality looms. The Old Guard 2 continues the saga of Andy, played by Charlize Theron, who faces a new threat while struggling with the shock of becoming mortal. With old enemies resurfacing and a mysterious new figure named Discord wielding deadly vengeance, the stakes are higher than ever. Brace yourself for sleek action and deep mythology in this much-awaited sequel.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Release date: 2 July

Uppu Kappurambu

Set in the whimsical village of Chittijayapuram, this Telugu-language satire is equal parts quirky and clever. The graveyard has no space left, and it’s up to Apoorva (Keerthy Suresh), the earnest new panchayat head, and Chinna (Suhas), the eccentric caretaker, to fix the mess. Packed with ‘90s nostalgia, social commentary, and laugh-out-loud moments, Uppu Kappurambu brings regional charm to the OTT space.

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release date: 4 July

