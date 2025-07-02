A man identified as Nagamani Ellaji (35), a known rowdy sheeter from the One Town area of Visakhapatnam, was killed in a violent incident at the Gnanapura crematorium on the afternoon of 1 July 2025.

According to reliable sources, Ellaji, who had a criminal record at the One Town Police Station, arrived at the crematorium around 3 PM along with three of his associates. He reportedly approached workers present at the site and demanded money from them. When the workers refused, an argument broke out.

Ellaji allegedly pulled out a knife and threatened to kill them. In response, one of the workers struck Ellaji on the head with a stick, and one of the other workers present followed with a blow from a shovel, killing him on the spot.

One of Ellaji’s companions also attempted to attack the workers but was overpowered and sustained a head injury after being struck with a shovel. He was later shifted to King George Hospital (KGH) for treatment. The remaining two associates fled the scene.

Police from the Kancharapalem Station arrived at the spot and shifted Ellaji’s body to the KGH mortuary. The rowdy sheeter had been released from jail just days earlier, on the 23rd of last month, when he was killed in this incident in Visakhapatnam.

Kancharapalem CI Ravikumar confirmed that a case of murder has been registered and an investigation is underway.

Read also: Ketan Garg inspects Giri Pradakshina route

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.