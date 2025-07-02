In an incident near Urvashi Junction, a man lost his life after getting trapped in a pile of waste in drainage water the Nalandanagar Gedda in Visakhapatnam on 1 July 2025. The deceased has been identified as 48-year-old Katta Vaddikasulu, a resident of Thikkavanipalem, who worked as an auto driver and collected recyclable plastic and other waste to sell at local scrap shops.

According to Kancharapalem police and family members, the incident occurred early on the morning of 1 July. Around 6:00 am, Vaddikasulu arrived at the site along with his wife in an auto-rickshaw. The two stepped into the drainage area, where Vaddikasulu proceeded ahead, while Rukmini followed closely behind. In the middle of the drain, a pile of waste nearly ten feet high had accumulated. Unaware of the depth and danger, Vaddikasulu stepped into the waste to collect plastic but quickly got trapped.

Despite his wife handing him her dupatta to try and pull him out, the strong water current made it impossible for him to escape. He was pulled further in and is believed to have died due to suffocation.

Locals immediately alerted Kancharapalem police and GVMC authorities. A massive six-hour-long recovery operation followed. With heavy rain and a large volume of garbage complicating the process, officials from GVMC sanitation, the fire department, and police personnel worked together. Two heavy-duty garbage removal machines were deployed to clear the site.

Eventually, fire personnel were able to retrieve the body of the man trapped in the drainage water, which was then shifted to King George Hospital (KGH) for postmortem. Based on a complaint from the family, the Kancharapalem police have registered a case and launched an investigation.

