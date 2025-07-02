The Divisional Railway Manager of the Waltair Division, Lalit Bohra, visited the Vizag Steel Plant on Tuesday. The main goal of this visit was to enhance operational efficiency and improve coordination for freight movement.

The Divisional Railway Manager’s visit was also aimed at evaluating the infrastructural facilities, refining business cooperation, and freight logistics. The Divisional Railway Manager’s delegation was comprised of a team of senior officers, including the senior divisional operations manager, senior divisional commercial manager-II, senior divisional engineer (South), and senior divisional mechanical freight engineer. A high-level meeting was held with the delegation of A K Bagchi, the director of Vizag Steel Plant, and other senior officials.

The meeting agenda focused on several points which include improved rake management, enhancing freight quantity, and looking into other opportunities to gain mutual business from strategic planning.

More focus was paid on the aspect of reducing the rake detention time and optimizing the logistics to enhance overall operational performance.

This visit to the Vizag Steel Plant by the Divisional Railway Manager focuses on inspecting the present facilities and a discussion for improving their efficiencies to maximize the working.

