This week’s OTT releases are extensive, promising limitless entertainment. Among the regular OTT releases, there are new K-Drama and returning anime releases for this week! Lee Jong-suk is returning to the small screen after 3 years with the legal drama, Law and the City. The most popular shoujo anime, My Dress Up Darling, and shonen anime Dan Dan Dan is returning for new seasons, with extra drama and higher stakes! Here are the OTT releases of the week, which should be on your watchlist!

1. Heads of State

U.S. President Will Derringer and the British Prime Minister have a not-so-friendly rivalry. When an adversary targets both of them, the Heads of the State need to work together and stop an incoming crisis which will threaten the free world.

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Streaming from: July 2nd

2. Dan Da Dan season 2

After enraging the vengeful deity Evil Eye, Okarun, Momo, and their entire village are under the threat of the deity’s wrath. Encountering powerful enemies, Okarun and Momo need to use their powers to save the villagers and defeat the evil forces!

OTT Platform: Crunchyroll

Streaming from: July 3rd

3. AIR (All India Rankers)

After completing their 10th exams, every Indian student faces a significant decision regarding their choice for Intermediate education. AIR is a nostalgic coming-of-age comedy entertainer that will remind every student of the struggles, lessons, and, most importantly, the memories they made.

OTT Platform: ETV Win

Streaming from: July 3rd

4. The Sandman Season 2 Vol I

After destroying the nightmare cortex conjured by Lucifer, which was destroying Dreaming for good, Morpheus is finally at peace. Rebuilding his kingdom, he vows to look forward only to the future and leave the past behind him. Lucifer, however, has other plans.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Streaming from: July 3rd

5. Good Wife

An official adaptation of the American series of the same name, the series revolves around Thaurnika Gunaseelan, a lawyer-turned-housewife. When her husband gets arrested for a notorious scandal and political corruption, Tharunika returns to the workforce to provide for her children and herself.

OTT Platform: JioHotstar

Streaming from: July 4th

6. Uppu Kappurambu

The village of Chitti Jaya Puram has a new young female head, Apoorva, who has to deal with a bizarre problem. The village’s graveyard has only four available spots for burial. Apoorva has to work with the graveyard’s caretaker Chinna to find a solution. Watch the chaos unfold as this uncanny duo faces hilarious and life-changing events while finding the solution!

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Streaming from: July 4th

7. The Summer Hikaru Died

Yoshiki believes something has changed ever since Hikaru returned from being missing for six months. While the others are blind to the change, Yoshiki continues to spend time with the ‘something’ that is impersonating Hikaru. The village begins to experience mysterious incidents, which suggest that Hikaru’s impersonator is at work.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Streaming from: July 5th

8. Law and the City

This upcoming legal slice-of-life drama revolves around the lives of five young lawyers as they juggle their personal lives while solving cases. Each of these five lawyers has a distinct past and prospects that make the drama more interesting and entertaining!

OTT Platform: JioHotstar

Streaming from: July 5th

9. My Dress Up Darling Season 2

Gojo Wakana wants to become an expert in making Japanese Hina dolls and meets Marin Kitagawa who loves cosplaying. Finding recognition of each other’s secret hobbies, the duo start to develop feelings for each other.

OTT Platform: Crunchyroll

Streaming from: July 5th

With this list of OTT releases, your watchlist for the week is sorted! So, what are you waiting for? Pick your favourite and hit on the start button to begin your binge-fest!

