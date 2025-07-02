On 2 July 2025, FICCI FLO Vijayawada held its first initiative in Visakhapatnam with a reflective and engaging session featuring Radhe Jaggi, classical Bharatanatyam dancer and wellness speaker. The evening focused on her artistry, lived experiences, and spirituality. The evening offered a meaningful space to pause and reflect on stories that matter in the midst of demanding personal and professional lives.

Women from across sectors including entrepreneurs, professionals, educators, and community leaders gathered for the session. The conversation revolved around Radhe Jaggi’s unique upbringing as Sadhguru’s daughter and beyond, her journey through dance, the importance of yoga and meditation, her work at Project Samskriti, her passion for Indian weaves, and more.

Reflecting FICCI FLO’s commitment to preserving the handloom heritage of our country, Radhe Jaggi spoke about the historical erasure of handlooms and stressed upon the need to inculcate Indian fabrics in today’s clothing to protect our traditions.

“My interest in Indian textiles began when people around me would share stories behind each weave—their origins, prints, colours, and the artisans who created them. This fascination grew to the point where, for my wedding, I asked for a saree representing every weave from Andhra Pradesh. I encourage the women here to do the same. Learn about these weaves and pass that knowledge on to your daughters,” said Radhe Jaggi.

This event, hosting Radhe Jaggi, marked the first major initiative of the newly launched FLO Vijayawada Chapter in Visakhapatnam and reflects FLO’s intent to expand its presence across Andhra Pradesh. The chapter seeks to bring national programs in entrepreneurship, mentoring, and capacity building to women in Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, Guntur, and nearby regions.

Amrita Kumar, Chairperson of FICCI FLO Vijayawada, said, “I’m incredibly proud to be part of this chapter, which brings together strong women from both Vizag and Vijayawada. When strong women come together, magic happens.”

The FLO Vijayawada Chapter, launched in June 2025, is the twenty-first chapter of the organization and contributes to FLO’s national mission of enabling women to access growth, support, and opportunity.

About FICCI FLO

Established in 1983, FICCI FLO is the women’s wing of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry. With its head office in New Delhi and twenty one chapters across India, FLO has a membership of more than fourteen thousand women from diverse sectors. The organization promotes entrepreneurship and professional excellence through national initiatives and region specific programs.

FLO’s key areas of focus include:

Skill development and financial literacy

Support for micro, small, and medium enterprises and women led startups

Corporate leadership and governance training

Promotion of women in creative industries including textiles, handlooms, and design

Grassroots capacity building and livelihood generation

FLO supports women at every stage of their journey, from grassroots to mid-career to senior leadership, and continues to build an inclusive ecosystem for women’s advancement in India.

