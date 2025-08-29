Visakhapatnam Lok Sabha Member M Sribharat has underlined the need for operating several flights from Visakhapatnam, including a morning service to Tirupati. Sribharat, who presided over the second Airport Advisory Committee (AAC) meeting at Visakhapatnam Airport on 28 August, pointed out that the pilgrims from the city have no access to Sree Vani darshan tickets, which are allotted only in Tirupati in the morning. Keeping it in view, a morning flight should be operated to Tirupati, said the MP.

A demand was also made for a UDAAN Yatri Café at Visakhapatnam Airport, as existing rates were too high. The affordable UDAAN outlets, already operational in Kolkata, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Ahmedabad, and Pune, were sought in Vizag also to provide relief to passengers.

The MP also sought Vizag–Malaysia and Vizag-Colombo services to cater to the growing business and tourist traffic between the regions.

Passenger facilities at the airport also came up for discussion. The MP expressed dissatisfaction over the poor state of the washrooms and urged airport authorities to ensure better cleanliness and maintenance. He also sought a solution to frequent technical issues with baggage scanners, which have been causing inconvenience to travellers.

Besides pitching these flights from Visakhapatnam, a series of passenger-centric and infrastructure-related issues were discussed at the meeting.

The meeting was attended by Airport Director Purushottam, MLA Ganababu, Navy officials, representatives from various departments, and AAC members.

