While many of us today are habituated to the fast-paced and convenient life that a city may offer, the true Indian soul shines through in its villages, where life slows down, nature feels closer, and traditions remain beautifully intact. Away from the chaos of city life, these magical escapes to culture and greenery remind us why Indian villages are some of the most enchanting places to explore.

From backwaters and beaches to ancient temples and craft-filled hamlets, each village offers a unique glimpse of the region’s timeless charm. If you’re in Vizag and longing for a peaceful escape, here are some of the best South Indian villages which are waiting to be discovered.

1. Kumarakom, Kerala

Located along the Vembanad Lake in Kerala, Kumarakom is a picture-perfect village famous for its beautiful backwaters and bird sanctuary.

A houseboat ride here feels like stepping into another world, where coconut groves lean over still waters and migratory birds add a touch of magic.

Beyond its Ayurvedic retreats and traditional Kerala cuisine, Kumarakom lets us experience to explore the village life with serene boat rides

2. Kadalundi, Kerala

Kadalundi is another Kerala village offering a coastal charm that’s hard to resist. The Kadalundi Bird Sanctuary, home to hundreds of species, is a paradise for birdwatchers. Other popular tourist attractions in Kadalundi include the Beypore Beach, Chaliyam Beach and the mangrove forest. Combined with its quiet estuaries and freshly prepared seafood by local vendors, Kadalundi strikes a fine balance between soothing and adventurous.

3. Melkalingam Patti, Tamil Nadu

Melkalingam Patti, known for its ancient temples, offers an authentic taste of Tamil countryside living. The peaceful environment, traditional homes, and warm hospitality are complemented by seasonal festivals.

The village has won many notable awards for its hospitality and cultural preservation, making it one of the best villages in India to visit from Vizag.

4. Somasila, Telangana

Located on the banks of the River Krishna, Somasila is known for its spiritual energy. The village is dotted with ancient Shiva temples and ghats.

The village is home to 15 temples, all of which are dedicated to lord Shiva, attracting tourists and devotees from different parts of India. The village’s location gives it a calm nature, making it a perfect spot for family picnics, boat rides, and stargazing nights.

5. Ahobilam, Andhra Pradesh

Steeped in mythology, Ahobilam is a sacred village believed to be connected with Lord Narasimha. Surrounded by dense forests and rocky hills, it carries a mystical aura.

Ahobilam offers a unique trekking experience, with paths leading through caves, waterfalls (if visited during the rainy season), and shrines hidden in nature. This combination of spirituality and adventure makes Ahobilam a truly special stop on this list of the best South Indian villages to visit from Vizag.

Each of these destinations highlights the peaceful side of travel, where culture, nature, and tradition can be explored uninterruptedly.

