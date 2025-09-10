State Tribal, Women and Child Welfare Minister Gummadi Sandhyarani has directed the GCC officials to open Araku Coffee shops in all 175 constituencies of the State and make the products available. Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu is keen on spreading the brand image of Araku Coffee worldwide, according to the Minister.

Pointing out that coffee shops have already been set up in Parliament and Assemblies, the Minister said they should be run more effectively, said the Minister during a review meeting with officials in Visakhapatnam on 9 September.

The meeting discussed the issues such as sale of Araku coffee products, management of shops and welfare of tribal farmers.

Observing that Araku coffee got recognition worldwide, the Minister underlined the need to maintain the brand image.

She advised the officials to interact with tribal farmers and provide all assistance in coffee cultivation. She said that the responsibility of providing wide publicity on GCC activities lies with the officials.

On the shortage of staff, the Minister said that steps would be taken to make new appointments. It was also discussed at the meeting the possibility of constructing a 12-storey building at an estimated cost of Rs. 84 crore on the GCC premises. The GCC officials said that they had already prepared proposals and were waiting for the government approval. The Minister said that she would bring it to the notice of the Central and State government officials again.

