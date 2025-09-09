Three doctors in Andhra Pradesh, including two from Visakhapatnam, have been suspended for their alleged role in the irregularities at Srushti Fertility Centre which has branches In Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, as per the latest Srushti scandal update.

The Medical and Health Department of Andhra Pradesh issued orders on 8 September suspending Dr. Ravi, Head of the Department of Anesthesia, Andhra Medical College, Dr. Usha Devi, Associate Professor in the Department of Gynecology, AMC, and Dr. Vidyullatha, Assistant Professor of Srikakulam Medical College.

The three doctors have been charged with extending services to the fertility centre owned by Dr. Namrata, who was arrested on the charge of cheating the childless couple, as per the latest Srushti scandal update.

The illegal surrogacy and baby-selling racket was busted by the Hyderabad police in July this year which led to the arrest of over ten persons including its owner.

The fraud came to light after the Gopalapuram police station in the limits of Hyderabad received a complaint from a couple against the fertility centre.

