Travel has a way of calming the mind and helping us connect with the world around us. Few experiences match the charm of a road trip, the freedom to stop when a view draws you in, to chase a sunrise, or to pause for chai at a small village shop. That’s the real magic of the journey. If you’re looking for drives that blend scenic beauty with easy escapes from the city, here are six road trips in South India worth taking.

1. Mysuru to Ooty

Distance and Duration: ~125 km, 4-5 hours

This route takes you through the Bandipur forest and the winding ghats near Masinagudi. You’ll see stretches of greenery, tea estates, and sometimes, even wildlife. The climb up the Nilgiris is scenic but also steep, so plan to drive carefully.

2. Coimbatore to Ooty (via Coonoor)

Distance and Duration: ~86 km, 3-4 hours

Starting from Coimbatore, the road goes through Mettupalayam and then climbs steadily towards Coonoor and Ooty. The ghat roads are narrow but dotted with viewpoints and tea plantations, making the journey worth the effort.

3. Kodaikanal to Palani Ghat

Distance and Duration: ~80-100 km, 2-3 hours

From the cool, misty air of Kodaikanal, the road winds down steep ghats toward the plains of Palani. The descent is sharp in places but offers wide views of the valleys. The route connects a hill station with the famous Palani Murugan temple blending nature and culture, making it one of the best roads trips to take in South India.

4. Kochi to Alleppey

Distance and Duration: ~55 km, 1.5-2 hours

A short, easy, drive along NH66 takes you from Kochi to Alleppey, known for its backwaters and houseboats. The road passes small villages and coconut groves, setting the mood for a relaxed day by the water.

5. Udupi to Maravanthe Beach

Distance and Duration: ~50 km, 1-2 hours

This stretch along coastal Karnataka is short but memorable. At Maravanthe, the Arabian Sea lies on one side of the highway and the Suparnika River on the other, creating one of India’s most unique seaside views.

6. Bengaluru to Coorg (Madikeri)

Distance and Duration: ~250 km, 5-7 hours

This drive starts from the coffee country and winds its way into Karnataka’s capital. The route offers misty hills, roadside plantations, and then gradually opens into highways leading to Bengaluru. It’s a common weekend route for many travellers.

These road trips in South India passing through the hills, forests, coasts, and backwaters gives you the journey so memorable that will be cherished for eternity. So pack your bags, ring up you biker group and take a trip though India’s most beautiful roads.

Also read: ‘Erra matti dibbalu’ set to get UNESCO Natural Heritage Site status

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more travel updates.