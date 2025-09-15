In response to the call given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, ‘Swasth Nari Sashakth Parivar Abhiyaan’ will be held for 15 days at Visakha Institute of Medical Sciences (VIMS). As a part of it, a helpdesk was set up at the hospital on 15 September.

Speaking on the occasion, hospital director K Rambabu said the programme would be held from 17 September to 2 October on the hospital premises.

Free medical checkup would be conducted for women during the period. Medical tests would be conducted for cancer, sugar, BP, ENT, eyes, lungs, and obesity. Besides, treatment would be provided, if necessary.

An awareness drive would also be taken up on organ and blood donation and vaccination. He said that blood tests, X-Ray, and ultrasound scanning would be conducted free of cost for women. He urged the women to utilise the programme.

Deputy director Srinivas Kumar, RMO Sirisha, doctors and staff participated in the programme.

Similarly, the free checkup drive will be conducted at all health centres in Visakhapatnam, according to District Medical and Health Officer P. Jagadeeswara Rao.

