Bharatiya Janata Party national president J P Nadda has said that Andhra Pradesh is now on the path of progress under the able leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

Addressing a public meeting held at the railway grounds in Visakhapatnam on 14 September to mark the conclusion of the party’s ‘Saradhyam’ yatra, Nadda alleged that corruption was rampant during the previous YSRCP government and all its policies were anti-public. Modi and Chandrababu Naidu joined hands and put an end to the ‘corrupt rule’.

Describing the rulers before 2014 as inefficient, Nadda said Modi has been steering the nation on the path of progress for the past 12 years.

Listing the achievements of the NDA government, the BJP chief said Ram temple was built in Ayodhya, a new rail zone was established with Visakhapatnam as it’s headquarters, reforms were brought in GST bringing cheer to people ahead of Dasara and Deepavali, national highways in Andhra Pradesh were being developed, and Vandebharat Express was introduced.

“With the slogan ‘sab ka sath..sab ka vikas..sab ka vishwas’, the BJP-led NDA government is moving forward,” said the BJP chief.

State BJP president P.V.N. Madhav and others spoke.

