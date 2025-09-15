A feast is in store for cine buffs as a galaxy of stars are likely to sparkle at the Vijayawada Utsav, scheduled to be celebrated from September 22 to October 2. Coinciding with Dasara festivities, the event is aimed at showcasing the rich culture of Vijayawada.

Assuming it to be the right platform to promote their films, several movie makers are planning to hold events like pre-release programmes and album launch functions to make it a big.

The team of Pawan Kalyan-starrer OG, which has already created a buzz raising expectations, plans to utilise the platform for its pre-release event. The movie, which completes its shooting, is all set to hit screens on 25 September. Directed by Sujeet, the action crime thriller revolves around a gangster.

Another big-ticket movie in line is Akhanda 2. The makers of Balakrishna’s venture, being directed by Boyapati, are learnt to have decided to make their presence in the cultural extravaganza by holding the film’s album launch. As Akhanda was a big hit, expectations are high on its sequel which is getting ready for worldwide release.

Besides, a number of shows have been planned to add a touch of glamour to the utsav.

Meanwhile, the curtain raiser of the utsav was held recently in which the logo of the event was unveiled.

