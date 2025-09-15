Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation, in collaboration with the city police, has launched Project Saarathi (Systematic Augmented Radical Traffic And Hoop Induction). This advanced AI-based traffic management system aims at improving traffic regulation and public safety in the coastal city of Vizag. Started in selected key junctions, this project has yielded promising results.

GVMC plans to extend this initiative to 50 more junctions across the city. Additionally, a request for proposal (RfP) will be passed to implement the changes on a wide scale. The AI-based traffic management system in Vizag will incorporate various smart traffic solutions, including signal synchronisation, automatic number plate recognition, red-light violation detection, facial recognition systems, and more.

According to the official reports, a detailed project report is currently being prepared. The junctions where the AI-based traffic management system pilot project was implemented in Vizag, and the participating organisations include:

Sampath Vinayak Temple junction: Brishaspati Technologies from Hyderabad

Urvashi Junction, Dwarakanagar, and RTC Complex: Meta Fusion Technology from Noida

R&B Junction and passport office: Data Cars from Bengaluru

Gopalapatnam petrol bank junction and Simachalam RTC Complex: NEC from Noida

Yendada Junction, VIMS Hospital, and old dairy farm: CMS Computers Limited from Mumbai

Features of the AI-based traffic management system:

Speaking about the RfP, GVMC Commissioner Ketan Garg stated that this project will cover 50 junctions out of the 115 major junctions in the city. He further explained that the project will have several uses for the public and the environment. He assured that the green lights will be synchronised at the signals. This means that the waiting time at the signals will be reduced, which in turn reduces the pollution levels. The pilot project was tested during the Giri Pradakshina through a facial recognition system to determine the number of devotees participating in the annual Simhachalam temple festival. After seeing promising results from the pilot project, this system will soon be implemented throughout the city.

Smart Solutions:

Among the smart traffic solutions available, this system will resolve violations such as riding without a helmet, overspeeding, illegal parking, travelling in the wrong direction, and jumping red lights. These violations will be automatically noted, along with the appropriate traffic challan, which will be issued. In addition to traffic monitoring, AI-based systems will assist in tracking the activities of suspicious individuals in the city, with information being shared instantly with police stations.

Experts state that the new AI-based traffic management system in Vizag will feature adaptive traffic signal controllers. These controllers will enable individual junctions to be managed independently or as part of a group. These can be controlled through the central control system. The controllers offer a flexible operation, where junctions can be integrated into specific regions or corridors with minimal intervention. All junctions, including both national highways and internal roads in Visakhapatnam, will be integrated to achieve optimal corridor synchronisation. The systems will be improved to provide green corridor functionality for emergency and VIP vehicles, with the system ready to be activated whenever required.

