Best summer travel destinations in India to travel in 2026!

It is summer time again, and if you have had enough of the hot weather and the fan and AC game already, then believe us – you aren’t alone. The only saving grace about being stuck in India during the summer months is that there is no need to venture out of the country to experience your ideal summer travel destination in India. Be it the snow-capped mountains of Himachal Pradesh or the tea plantations of Munnar, there is something unique in store for all kinds of travellers. It doesn’t matter whether you are looking for a solo trip or an adventure with your family; there is no dearth of beautiful spots waiting to be explored this summer.

Best summer travel destinations in India to visit this season!

1. Ladakh

Also known as ‘Little Tibet’, Ladakh is a perfect Himalayan destination for the summer heat. This high altitude desert features rugged landscapes, a selection of exciting adventures to be a part of, and a place with a vibrant cultural heritage.

Some of the must-visit places here include the Pangong Tso Lake, Tiger Hill, Leh Palace, Hunter Sand Dunes, and Magnetic Hill.

2. Munnar

This quaint hill station is surrounded by rolling hills with tea plantations, misty peaks, serene dams, several national parks, and has an immersive biodiversity. Munnar is the place to be when you feel like escaping into a timeless place filled with tranquillity.

While you are at this premier hill station, don’t miss out on visiting Eravikulam National Park, Mattupetty Dam, Top Station, Tea Museum, and Kolukkumalai Tea Estate.

3. Darjeeling

Referred to as the ‘Queen of the Hills’, this is a world-renowned hill station which has it all! The town is famed for its distinctive black tea grown on plantations around the slopes, with Mt Kanchenjunga as its backdrop.

Darjeeling is home to the UNESCO Himalayan Railway ‘toy train’, Tiger Hill sunrise, and Batasia Loop & War Memorial.

4. Ooty

Short for Udhagamandalam, Ooty is a beautiful hill station that is a visitor’s paradise. This was a sought-after tourism destination in Tamil Nadu. Ooty has a cool and soothing climate that welcomes tourists worldwide. There are many things Ooty offers for the travellers, like calming lakes, mesmerising waterfalls and luscious gardens, among more.

Some must-visit attractions in Ooty include the Botanical Garden, Ooty Lake, Doddabetta Peak, and Rose Garden.

5. Manali

Manali is a high-altitude Himalayan resort town in Himachal Pradesh. The town has a reputation for being a popular backpacking and honeymoon destination. Surrounded by snow-capped mountains, lush valleys, and adrenaline-pumping activities, this place is a must-visit summer destination.

It is a gateway for skiing in the Solang Valley and trekking in the Parvati Valley. Some of the top attractions to visit here include Mall Road, Museum of Himachal Culture & Folk Art, Hadimba Temple, and Van Vihar National Park.

Ultimately, there’s only one summer vacation that is going to be worthwhile for you if it’s going to leave behind all the stresses of life and help you realize how travel is among the best things in life. From the mountains of Darjeeling drinking chai with your loved ones under a blanket of fog to relaxing on a Goa beach while watching a beautiful sunset over the Arabian sea, every destination will have something great to share about it. And every of these summer travel destination in India is worth visiting, so go ahead and travel.

Also read: Vizag to Uttarakhand travel guide: Flights, stay, and places

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