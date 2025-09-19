National Conference on e-Governance Set for Vizag

District Collector M N Harendhira Prasad has directed the officials concerned to accord priority to beautification of the city as a part of the arrangements being made for the 28th National Conference on e-Governance (NCEG) to be held on 22 and 23 September.

Holding a review meeting with the officials at the Collectorate on 18 September evening, Harendhira Prasad gave them suggestions on several issues. He said six each plenary and breakout sessions would be held during the two-day conference on Vikasit Bharat, Civil Service and Digital Transformation at Novotel Hotel.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Central Ministers and 1,000 delegates from all over the country, IT sector experts, and others would participate in the event. In the backdrop of the conference, 13 main committees and 10 sub-panels comprising officials of various departments in the district have been formed.

The Collector directed the officials and private agencies to work in coordination and make the conference a success. The organising committee is headed by District Joint Collector K Mayur Ashok, GVMC Commissioner Ketan Garg, and VMRDA Commissioner K S Vishwanathan, while the security committee is headed by Police Commissioner Shanka Brata Bagchi, he said. Along with them, representatives of the Central government would also be in the committees and coordination should be done with them.

He said that priority should be given to beautification of the city and hoardings related to the meeting should be put up widely. He said that special helpdesks should be set up at the airport, railway station and hotels and medical teams should be made available. He said that medical kits should be available and an ambulance with modern facilities should be made available at the venue. He instructed the officials concerned to ensure continuous power supply and power backup.

VMRDA Commissioner K S Vishwanathan, Joint Collector K Mayur Ashok, GVMC Commissioner Ketan Garg, and others were present.

