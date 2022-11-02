Megastar Chiranjeevi hit the big screens twice this year. While the first turned out to be the biggest disaster of his career, the most recent release, Godfather, ended on a note worth talking about. Directed by Mohan K Raja, the movie was a remake of the Mollywood blockbuster Lucifer. Released on the same day as Nagarjuna’s The Ghost, Godfather was received well during the first weekend but soon its collection graph flattened. The movie featured the lady superstar Nayanthara, Satyadev, Sunil, Murali Sharma, and other prominent actors in crucial roles. As the movie inches closer to its theatrical run, Godfather locked a major OTT platform and digital release date.

Read on to know more details about Godfather OTT platform, release date, and box office collections.

Also read: Kantara and other blockbusters to stream on the Amazon OTT platform soon

Sold for a whopping Rs 92 crores, the movie failed to recover its price. While this is the scenario, Chiranjeevi was quick to move on to his next project titled Waltair Veerayya. Directed by KS Ravindra, the upcoming movie is in talks to release during the 2023 Sankranthi season. Nevertheless, Godfather collections might significantly affect Waltair Veerayya’s theatrical rights prices.

On the other hand, Godfather makers have locked Netflix as its OTT platform and considering 19 November 2022 as the digital release date. As per reports, the post-theatrical rights have been sold for a fancy sum of over Rs 50 crores.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more entertaining updates.