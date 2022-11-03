In one of the most unexpected turns, the peaceful city of Vizag lately became a hotspot for murders, extortion, and other heinous crimes. The city witnessed over a dozen murders during August and September, and this statistic speaks volumes about the situation. In a bid to tackle this, the Vizag Police, in collaboration with the City Task Force, formed the Anti-Gunda Squad recently.

As a part of this mission, the police have caught hold of several rowdy sheeters under its jurisdiction in the last couple of months. In a recent move, Commissioner Ch Srikanth has passed orders to banish any miscreants with a criminal history for at least six months from the city.

As per the police records, over 630 rowdy sheeters reside in Vizag, out of which 150 have been active for a while. The commissioner ruled that these people must be banished should they fail to abide by the rules and continue their anti-social activities. Recently, the police issued an expel notice to Pentakota Kirankumar (19), a rowdy sheeter based in PM Palem. According to CP Ch Srikanth, Kirankumar was accused of four criminal cases and continued to commit crimes despite frequent counselling and warnings.

This action has been taken according to the Anti-Social and Hazardous Activities Act of 1980. In a statement, the Vizag City Police Commissioner warned rowdy sheeters against any robberies, transportation of ganja, extortion, or attempted murders.

