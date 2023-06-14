Ever since the re-release trend kicked off in Tollywood, fans have been urging directors and producers to bring back their favourite movies onto the big screen once more. One such film that has been among the requests of lakhs of fans is the Tharun Bhascker directorial, Ee Nagaraniki Emaindi, one of the most-loved movies by the Telugu youth. This morning, the sensational director took to his Instagram account to announce the re-release date of Ee Nagaraniki Emaindi.

Starring Vishwak Sen, Sushanth Reddy, Abhinav Gomatam, and Venkatesh Kakumanu as the plot-driving characters, ENE remains one of the most talked-about Telugu movies among youngsters. For its real-life-like characters-Vivek, Karthik, Kaushik, and Uppi- the subtle laughter-invoking punchlines, the fresh touch of music by Vivek Sagar, and the relatable storyline, the comedy-drama, to date, has an unparalleled rewatch value.

The movie marked the beginning of the rise of the cast, who went on to sign many films after ENE’s mind-blowing success. Nevertheless, director Tharun restricted himself to side roles in movies and directed just one OTT movie after 2018. He is currently working on his next, Keedaa Cola, the teaser of which will be released on the same day as ENE’s re-release.

After much waiting, the re-release date of Ee Nagaraniki Emaindi has been announced as 29 June 2023, which coincides with the movie’s fifth release anniversary.

