The movies releasing in the first week of November are set to offer an exciting lineup for moviegoers at the theatres. Among the highly anticipated releases is the Taylor Swift: Eras Tour, a special treat for all the Swifties out there. This cinematic experience promises to be a must-watch event for fans of the pop icon, as it brings Taylor Swift’s electrifying performances to the big screen, offering a unique opportunity to relive the magic of her memorable tour. Alongside this musical extravaganza, there are other captivating films hitting theatres, making this Friday a fantastic choice for entertainment seekers of all kinds.

Here are the movies releasing in the first week of November at the theatres.

Aankh Micholi

Aankh Micholi, directed by Umesh Shukla, offers a unique family entertainment experience. The story revolves around a peculiar family, determined to find a suitable NRI groom for their daughter, who is set to visit their town in Punjab. This quest leads to a series of absurd and comical twists as they go to great lengths to conceal certain secrets about the girl from the prospective suitor and his family. The film features a talented ensemble cast, including Mrunal Thakur, Abhimanyu Dasani, Paresh Rawal, Sharman Joshi, Divya Dutta, and Abhishek Banerjee.

Narakasura

Sebastian Noah Acosta Junior directs Narakasura, a drama that unfolds on a coffee and pepper estate situated along the border of Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. The story centres on the mysterious disappearance of a “pepper harvester and truck driver,” leading to a series of intricate plot twists. Eventually, the missing individual finds themselves in a kingdom seemingly ruled by a “tyrannical ruler” who is transgender. As their relationship faces severe tests, they must set aside their differences, unite, and collectively fight for their respective rights. While one seeks a peaceful resolution, the other is ready for a violent confrontation. The cast includes Rakshit, Aparna Janardhan, and Nassar.

Maa Oori Polimera 2

Under the direction of Anil Vishwanath, Maa Oori Polimera unfolds as a sequence following a series of spine-chilling murders in Adrasupally. In this narrative, an auto driver named Komaraih escapes to Kerala with his first love, Kavitha, further complicating matters when his brother, Jangiah, mysteriously disappears. The cast features notable actors such as Satyam Rajesh, Kamakshi Bhaskarla, Baladitya, Rakendu Mouli, Bodupalli Srinu, and Sahithi Dasari.

Keedaa Cola

The story revolves around a comical group of individuals who embark on an extraordinary venture – attempting to make easy money by sneaking a cockroach into a soft drink bottle. The big question is whether their risky scheme will lead to a windfall or not. Tharun Bhascker Dhaassyam takes on the roles of both writer and director in this film, with Brahmanandam, Raghu Ram, Chaitanya Rao, and Tharun Bhascker Dhaassyam himself as the leading characters. Ravindra Vijay, a well-known actor, is also part of the cast for Keedaa Cola.

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour

The cultural sensation persists as the pop icon Taylor Swift takes the stage to perform her chart-topping hits in a truly unique concert experience. To all the Swifties out there, the cultural phenomenon unfolds on the silver screen, offering an extraordinary concert film experience that immerses you in the historic tour, providing a stunning cinematic perspective.

Magadheera (re-release)

This Rajamouli directorial starring Ram Charan and Kajal Agarwal in the lead roles is gearing up for a grand release after 14 years. One of the most loved movies among Tollywood audiences, Magadheera is among Rajamouli’s finest works and is a CGI masterpiece. Make sure to catch it on the nig screen one more time.

Let us know which one of these movies releasing at the theatres in the first week of November you are watching first.