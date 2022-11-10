While most of us were relieved that our Sunday plans were sorted, thanks to the T20 World Cup final, Jos Buttler and Alex Hales had different ideas for the Indian fans. With India’s heartbreaking defeat to England, our weekend seems blank. The open window for entertainment leaves us with no choice but to turn our heads towards our beloved OTT platforms. A total of six movies and four brand new web series are releasing today on the OTT platforms such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and others. With as many as ten releases, you are to be spoilt for a choice.

Here is the list of movies and web series releasing today on OTT platforms that you must watch this weekend.

Monica O My Darling

Monica O My Darling is an upcoming Hindi neo-noir crime comedy thriller directed by Vasan Bala. The movie’s plot revolves around a high-profile cop who gets in a soup because of his affair with Monica, a club dancer. When she begins to blackmail him, he teams up with the unlikeliest of allies to eliminate her. How he evades the police after the murder unfolds through a series of comical and thrilling events. The movie stars Rajkumar Rao, Huma Qureshi, and Radhika Apte in the lead roles.

OTT platform: Netflix

Rorschach

Starring and produced by Mammootty, Rorschach is a Malayalam psychological action thriller directed by Nissam Basheer. Luke Antony is a wealthy NRI businessman who lands in Kerala with his family. On a journey through dense forests, Luke’s wife gets killed, leaving him to solve the mystery behind her death. The movie features Sharafudheen, Jagadeesh, Grace Antony, and others in crucial roles.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Iravin Nizhal

Iravin Nizhal is a Tamil independent thriller starring, produced, written, and directed by R Parthiban. The movie stars Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Robo Shankar, and others in key roles. Nandu, an orphan, a widower, and a film financer, is on the run from the police. When the moment to kill his enemy arrives, he reels back his entire life inside his head and takes a harsh decision.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Poochandi

Starring RJ Ramana, Ganesan Manohgaran, and others in crucial roles, Poochandi is a Tamil-Malaysian horror thriller directed by JK Wicky. A daring journalist of a horror story magazine visits Malaysia to investigate the locals and collect the stories behind true paranormal activities. When he meets Shankar, who shares a spine-chilling experience that happened to him and his friends, it turns into a horrific life-changing mystery.

OTT platform: Netflix

Savings Account

Savings Account is an upcoming Bengali crime thriller starring Ankush Hazra, Sayantika Banerjee, and Paean Sarkar in the lead roles. The plot is set in a busy bank that gets hijacked. With the staff at gunpoint, the hijacker makes several demands to the police. What does he want? Will the staff survive? The movie is directed by Raja Chanda.

OTT platform: Zee5

Guru Shishyaru

Guru Shishyaru is a Kannada sports drama directed by Jadesh K Hampi and stars Sharan and Nishvika Naidu in the lead roles. Manohara, a sports teacher, joins a school just for the sake of an experience certificate. His life is in deep trouble when he forms an unbreakable bond with the villagers and his students.

OTT platform: Zee5

Web series releasing today on OTT platforms

Mukhbir: The Story of a Spy

Mukhbir: The Story of a Spy is an upcoming Indian spy thriller directed by Shivam Nair and Jayprad Desai. The series is an adaptation of Maloy Dhar’s novel Mission to Kashmir: An Intelligent Agent in Pakistan. Set in 1965, the plot follows an Indian spy settled in an enemy country. He plays a crucial role in delivering confidential information to the Indian government to help evade several lethal attacks and win the 1965 war. The series features Prakash Raj, Zain Khan Durrani, Harsh Chhaya, and several others in crucial roles.

OTT platform: Zee5

Tanaav

Tanaav is n upcoming Hindi action thriller series directed by Sudhir Mishra n Sachin Krishn and stars Arbaaz Khan, Danish Hussain, Ekta Kaul, and others in key roles. The series is a remake of an Israeli TV series Fauda. A special team lands in Kashmir to control the terrorist activities there and kill the leader of a terrorist group. But their joy doesn’t last long as they learn that the terrorist leader is still alive and is cooking a dangerous plan.

OTT platform: SonyLIV

Ancient Apocalypse

Ancient Apocalypse is an investigative docuseries starring journalist Graham Hancock. The series follows Graham’s journey across the globe, hunting for evidence of ancient civilizations and unsolved mysteries that date back to the Ice Age.

OTT platform: Netflix

Sixer

Directed by Chaitanya Kumbhakonum, Sixer stars Shivankit Singh in the lead role. The plot revolves around Nikku, a crazy cricket fanatic who loves the game with all his heart. He and his gully cricket team members are now focused on winning the T10 cricket tournament. How they face multiple challenges and succeed forms the crux of the plot.

OTT platform: Amazon miniTV

Let us know which one of these movies and web series releasing today on OTT platforms you are most excited to watch this Sunday.