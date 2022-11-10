It’s almost the end of the second week of November, and yes, also the end of 2022! And the only way to end the week in style is to watch some entertaining content on OTT platforms! This week, let’s take a break from Telugu, Hindi and English movies and delve into new Tamil movies that are a must-watch on OTT platforms.

Check out this list of new Tamil movies you must watch on OTT over the weekend.

#1 Ponniyin Selvan 1

A classic period drama with a star cast, Ponniyin Selvan 1 is a must-watch for those who missed it. Watch the movie in its original language, Tamil, to encapsulate its feel. Vikram, Karthi, Trisha, Jayam Ravi, Aishwarya Rai, and a number of other well-known actors play pivotal roles in PS1. The movie, which is set in a period, thousand years ago, chronicles the conflicts and scheming of the renowned Chola monarchy. The film had dazzling visuals, excellent acting, and a compelling plot that helped it become a great hit.

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

#2 Vikram

The film Vikram, which starred the legendary Kamal Hassan as the central character, was a tremendous box-office hit. The film about the superstar’s comeback was helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. Along with the superstar himself, Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Fasil also have significant roles in the cast. In this box office smash, Suriya appears as a guest. In the film, members of a black ops unit chase down and kill a group of masked murderers.

OTT Platform: Disney+Hotstar

#3 Nane Varuvean

Dhanush plays the protagonist character in Selvaraghavan’s recent Tamil movie Naane Varuvean. Dhanush plays a dual role in the film, and Yuvan Shankar Raja wrote the soundtrack. When one of the evil twins goes rogue and starts killing people, the other twin is torn apart at a very young age. Years later, once the good twin has settled down, his life takes a turn for the worse, forcing him to once again square off against his evil twin.

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

#4 Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu

Directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon, this gangster movie stars Silambarasan, Siddhi Idnani, Raadhika Sarathkumar and others in prominent roles. This new Tamil movie follows a young man from a low-caste area who comes to Mumbai to study and work. His search leads to a sequence of unanticipated incidents when he becomes embroiled in the clandestine operations of Mumbai’s Tamil criminals. A second part to the movie is in the making.

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

#5 Thiruchitrambalam

Starring Dhanush, Nithya Menon, and Raashi Khanna in the lead roles, Thiru, or Thiruchitrambalam in Tamil, is a recently released rom-com family drama directed by Mithran Jawahar. Thiru, the son of a single father, works as a food delivery boy. He doesn’t get along with his father as he believes that his negligence caused his mother’s and sister’s death. How he navigates his love life between his childhood crush and best friend while facing several heartbreaks forms the crux of the plot. The cast includes Prakash Raj, Bharatiraja, and Priya Bhavani Shankar in other crucial roles.

OTT Platform: SunNXT

#6 Rocketry: The Nambi Effect

Rocketry is a biographical drama that is helmed by R Madhavan and portrays the life of Nambi Narayanan, a former scientist and aerospace engineer of ISRO. Everyone had nothing but great things to say about the movie. The movie Rocketry had its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival in 2022 before being released in theatres on July 1 of that same year. The story follows Nambi Narayanan’s journey from Princeton graduate to scientist to suspect in the infamous ISRO espionage case. For his outstanding performance in Rocketry, which is available on OTT this week in all South Indian languages, Madhavan received a great deal of praise from critics.

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

