Just as we thought it couldn’t get more exciting with a long list of movies releasing this week, OTT platforms have more in surprise. 8 new web series are releasing this week of November on OTT platforms to kick start the winter season the right way. Plan your weekend ahead to make the most of these new releases.

Here is a list of web series releasing this week of November on OTT platforms.

Also read: Watch these 10 movies releasing this week of November on OTTs

Mukhbir: The Story of a Spy

Mukhbir: The Story of a Spy is an upcoming Indian spy thriller directed by Shivam Nair and Jayprad Desai. The series is an adaptation of Maloy Dhar’s novel Mission to Kashmir: An Intelligent Agent in Pakistan. Set in 1965, the plot follows an Indian spy settled in an enemy country. He plays a crucial role in delivering confidential information to the Indian government to help evade several lethal attacks and win the 1965 war. The series features Prakash Raj, Zain Khan Durrani, Harsh Chhaya, and several others in crucial roles.

OTT platform: Zee5

Release date: 11 November 2022

Tanaav

Taanav is n upcoming Hindi action thriller series directed by Sudhir Mishra n Sachin Krishn and stars Arbaaz Khan, Danish Hussain, Ekta Kaul, and others in key roles. The series is a remake of an Israeli TV series Fauda. A special team lands in Kashmir to control the terrorist activities there and kill the leader of a terrorist group. But their joy doesn’t last long as they learn that the terrorist leader is still alive and is cooking a dangerous plan.

OTT platform: SonyLIV

Release date: 11 November 2022

Breathe: Into the Shadows S2

Starring Abhishek Bachchan, Amit Sadh, and Nithya Menen in the lead roles, Breathe: Into the Shadows is an Indian crime thriller series created by Mayank Sharma. The plot revolves around Dr Avinash Sabharwal suffering from schizophrenia and has a split personality named J. After saving his daughter in the first season, Avinash relapses into his other self and begins his murder spree.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release date: 9 November 2022

Behind Every Star

Directed by Baek Seung-ryong, Behind Every Star is a Korean romantic comedy based on a French TV series Call My Agent. The plot of this series revolves around Method Entertainment, a talent management agency. How the celebrity managers shuffle between their personal and professional lives forms the crux of the plot. The series stars Lee Seo-jin, Kwak Sun-young, Seo Hyun-woo, and others in key roles.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 8 November 2022

The Crown S5

The Crown is a historical drama series based on the reign of the late Queen Elizabeth II and was created by Peter Morgan. From the Queen’s ascend as the monarch of the United Kingdom, the series takes the audiences through major events involving the Royal Family. The fifth season narrates the progression of the Queen’s rule during the 21st century. and stars Imelda Staunton, Jonathan Pryce, Dominic West, and others in key roles.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 9 November 2022

Warrior Nun S2

Warrior Nun is an American fantasy drama created by Simon Barry based on the comic book character of the same name by Ben Dunn. The plot revolves around a 19-year-old girl who wakes up with a mystical artefact embedded in her back. She discovers that she is now one of the ancient Order of Cruciform Sword that fights demons and evil forces roaming in the world. The cast includes Alba Baptista, Toya Turner, Thekla Reuten, and others in key roles.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 10 November 2022

Ancient Apocalypse

Ancient Apocalypse is an investigative docuseries starring journalist Graham Hancock. The series follows Graham’s journey across the globe hunting for evidence of ancient civilizations, unsolved mysteries that date back to the Ice Age.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 11 November 2022

Sixer

Directed by Chaitanya Kumbhakonum, Sixer stars Shivankit Singh in the lead role. The plot revolves around Nikku, a crazy cricket fanatic who loves the game with all his heart. He along with his gully cricket team members are now focused to win the T10 cricket tournament. How they face multiple challenges and succeed forms the crux of the plot.

OTT platform: Amazon miniTV

Release date: 11 November 20222

Let us know which one of these new web series releasing this week of November on OTT are you most excited about. Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for weekly OTT updates.