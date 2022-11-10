The young and energetic star Vishwak Sen, who is known to speak his heart out, is back with a romantic comedy. Ori Devuda, which did fairly well at the box office, locked its OTT release date and will soon be available to watch online.

Ori Devuda, directed by Ashwath Marimuthu, stars Daggubati Venkatesh in a prominent role and Mithila Palkar, the Little Things fame, in the lead female role. This movie marks her debut in Tollywood.

The movie follows Arjun, who gets married to his best friend Anu without thinking things through. After a year, he regrets his choices and files for a divorce. Life takes a turn, and he meets a stranger who takes him to the love court instead of the family court and offers him a golden ticket. Watch the movie to know how things changed in his life once he accepts the golden ticket.

While this romantic comedy is a remake of the Tamil movie Oh My Kadavale, it was equally loved by the Telugu audience, especially by the younger audience. After an average run at the box office, Ori Devuda locked its OTT release date as 11 November 2022. It will be released on Aha and will be available to stream from tonight at 12 am. A good start to the weekend; check out what other movies and web series are releasing on OTT in the article below.

