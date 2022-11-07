Yet another week and yet another load of entertainment. The first week of November proved to be entertaining and this week seems to be better with seven interesting movies releasing on OTTs. From high-rated crime thrillers to Christmasy movies, the week ahead promises to keep us hooked to the screens in our free time.

Here is the list of movies releasing this week of November on OTTs.

Monica O My Darling

Monica O My Darling is an upcoming Hindi neo-noir crime comedy thriller directed by Vasan Bala. The movie’s plot revolves around a high-profile cop who gets in a soup because of his affair with Monica, a club dancer. When she begins to blackmail him, he teams up with the unlikeliest of allies to eliminate her. How he evades the police after the murder unfolds through a series of comical and thrilling events. The movie stars Rajkumar Rao, Huma Qureshi, and Radhika Apte in the lead roles.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 11 November 2022

Rorschach

Starring and produced by Mammootty, Rorschach is a Malayalam psychological action thriller directed by Nissam Basheer. Luke Antony is a rich NRI businessman who lands in Kerala with his family. On a journey through dense forests, Luke’s wife gets killed, leaving him to solve the mystery behind her death. The movie features Sharafudheen, Jagadeesh, Grace Antony, and others in key roles.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Release date: 11 November

Iravin Nizhal

Iravin Nizhal is a Tamil independent thriller starring, produced, written, and directed by R Parthiban. The movie stars Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Robo Shankar, and others in key roles. Nandu, an orphan, a widower, and a film financer is on the run from the police. When the moment to kill his enemy arrives, he reels back his entire life inside his head and takes a harsh decision.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release date: 11 November 2022

Thai Massage

Directed by Mangesh Hadawale, Thai Massage is an upcoming Hindi comedy-drama starring Gajraj Rao, Divyendu Sharma, Rajpal Yadav, and others in key roles. A respected and spiritual old man rediscovers his youth when a deep desire to have a romantic relationship for one last time ignites within him. On the idea of a young friend, he decides to visit Thailand to fulfil his wish.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 11 November 2022

Poochandi

Starring RJ Ramana, Ganesan Manohgaran, and others in crucial roles, Poochandi is a Tamil-Malaysian horror thriller directed by JK Wicky. A daring journalist of a horror story magazine visits Malaysia to investigate the locals and collect the stories behind true paranormal activities. When he meets Shankar, who shares a spine-chilling experience that happened to him and his friends, that turns into a horrific life-changing mystery.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 11 November 2022

Savings Account

Savings Account is an upcoming Bengali crime thriller starring Ankush Hazra, Sayantika Banerjee, and Paean Sarkar in the lead roles, The plot is set in a busy bank that gets hijacked. With the staff at gunpoint, the hijacker makes several demands to the police. What does he want? Will the staff survive? The movie is directed by Raja Chanda.

OTT platform: Zee5

Release date: 11 November 2022

Guru Shishyaru

Guru Shishyaru is a Kannada sports drama directed by Jadesh K Hampi and stars Sharan and Nishvika Naidu in the lead roles. Manohara, a sports teacher, joins a school just for the sake of an experience certificate. When he forms an unbreakable bond with the villagers and his students, his life is put in deep trouble.

OTT platform: Zee5

Release date: 11 November 2022

The Claus Family 2

A sequel to the 2020 movie The Santa Claus, this movie follows young Jules, who takes over the reins from his Grandpa Noel. Despite hating holidays, his family’s magical legacy forces him to become the modern-day Santa. The second movie revolves around a young girl’s wish, which Jules is determined to fulfil.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 8 November 2022

Lost Bullet 2

After the death of Charras, Lino and Julia form the new narcotics unit with a determination to find the murderer. With the only goal to avenge his brother, he hunts the corrupt cops. The movie stars Alban Lenoir, Stefi Celma, Pascale Arbilot, and others in key roles. This crime action thriller directed by Guillaume Pierret is a sequel to the 2020 film, Lost Bullet.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 10 November 2022

Falling for Christmas

Falling for Christmas is an upcoming American romantic comedy directed by Janeen Damian and stars Lindsay Lohan and Chord Overstreet in the lead roles. A newly engaged hotel heiress suffers from amnesia after a skiing accident. When she wakes up, she finds herself at a lodge owner’s home and spends the holiday season there.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 10 November 2022

