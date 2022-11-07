After the blockbuster success of the fantasy period drama Bimbisara, Nandamuri Kalyan Ram is gearing up for his next movie, titled Amigos. Mythri Movie Makers is bankrolling the film written and directed by Rajendra Reddy. The word ‘Amigos’ translates to ‘friends’ in Spanish. The first-look poster released this morning by the production house portrays Kalyan Ram in three looks with a caption that reads, “They Say When You Meet Somebody That Looks Just Like You, You Die.”

From what it looks like, Kalyan Ram, who played a dual role in Bimbisara, will be trying his luck with a triple role this time. Run Raja Run music composer Ghibran, who is working on multiple Tamil projects, has been roped in by the makers.

Mythri Movie Makers also announced 10 February 2023 as the release date of Amigos. The prestigious production house is currently focussing on the big Sankranthi releases, Waltair Veerayya and Veera Simha Reddy. On the other hand, 2023 looks to be a busy year for Nandamuri Kalyan Ram, who expressed his interest in releasing the Bimbisara sequel in August 2023.

An Instagram post by the producers read, “Expect the unexpected or expect someone who looks just like you! Nandamuri Kalyan Ram is all set to meet his Amigos. In cinemas on Feb 10, 2023.”

