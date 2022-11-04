Following the announcement by Samantha regarding her health condition, Tollywood star Vijay Devarakonda gave an update regarding the release date of his upcoming romantic drama, Kushi. In one of his recent interviews, he mentioned that the makers plan to release the Shiva Nirvana directorial in February 2023. He mentioned that this decision has a ‘bunch of reasons’.

Earlier this week, star actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu took to her social media handles to reveal that she has been diagnosed with a health condition called Mitosis. The Telugu cinema circles poured in their good wishes to her through Twitter and Instagram. Samantha is bracing to hit the big screens this month with her much-anticipated psychological thriller Yashodha.

On the other hand, Vijay Devarakonda, who had one of the biggest disasters of his career recently, is desperately looking forward to a solid hit to remind the crowds of his capabilities. Post Liger, a strong rumour that his next with Puri Jagganadh, Jana Gana Mana, was put on the shelves owing to the astronomical failure of their first collaboration. Nevertheless, neither the actor nor the director openly spoke about it.

Directed by Shiva Nirvana, Kushi is an upcoming romantic drama bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers. In May 2022, the makers have locked a release date for Kushi on 23 December 2022, coinciding with the Christmas season. Though VD informed the media of a tentative period for this film’s release, an official confirmation is awaited.

