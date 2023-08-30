As September arrives, a treasure trove of movies releasing at the theatres this Friday eagerly awaits your viewing pleasure. This month promises an array of cinematic delights, including sequels and innovative narratives. This weekend, you’ll have the chance to savour films from diverse languages as they hit the screens. Discover these must-watch movies and treat yourself to a relaxing weekend at your local theatres.

Here are the movies releasing this Friday at the theatres to kickstart September on an entertaining note.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are back with another story- Mutant Mayhem. Directed by Jeff Rowe, the film features Jackie Chan, Nicolas Cantu, Seth Rogen, Micah Abbey, John Cena, and Braddy Noon in some of the significant roles. The story of these Ninja turtles is set as such where the Turtle brothers embark on a journey to win the favor of New Yorkers and gain acceptance as typical teenagers. With the assistance of their newfound friend, April O’Neil, they engage in a mission to confront a secretive criminal organization.

Kick

Kick is a Tamil romantic comedy written and directed by Prashant Raj. The film revolves around a young advertising director who deals with models and entertainers. His life takes an unexpected turn when he gets the opportunity to pose as the phoney son of a CEO, potentially taking over a global corporation. The movie casts Prashant Raj, Tanya Hope, and Ragini Dwivedi in the lead roles along with other comedy stars like Brahmanandam, Kovai Sarala, Thambi Ramaiah, Y G Mahendran, Vaiyapuri, Manobala, and Senthil.

The Equalizer 3

This action-thriller movie is written by Richard Wenk and directed by Antoine Fuqua. The final instalment of ‘The Equalizer’ is finally here to enthral you. The film stars Denzel Washington, Dakota Fanning, David Denman, Sonia Ammar, and Remo Girone. The storyline revolves around Robert McCall who after leaving behind his career as a government assassin, seeks comfort in dispensing justice for the downtrodden. In his new residence in Southern Italy, he uncovers that his newfound companions are subjected to the dominance of local crime overlords.

Kushi

Kushi is a Telugu romantic comedy written and directed by Shiva Nirvana. Kushi narrates the story of Viplav and Aradhya, who, despite facing parental disapproval, fall in love and decide to challenge their parents’ objections, only to confront the harsh realities of their situation. The film casts Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and Vijay Deverakonda in the lead roles. Sachin Khedekar, Saranya Ponvannan, and Murali Sharma will also be seen supporting the lead roles.

Goldfish

Goldfish explores the dynamic between a mother grappling with memory loss and a daughter who seeks to escape their turbulent history. Filled with contemplative moments and candid revelations, the story delves into themes of identity, memory, community, and our innate desire for connection. Written and directed by Pushan Kriplani, the film involves Kalki Koechlin and Deepti Naval in the lead roles.

