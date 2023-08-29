As the last week of August unfolds, the world of OTT is gearing up for an exciting lineup of movies releasing in the first week of September. From gripping dramas to hilarious comedies, the last week of August promises an array of cinematic experiences that will keep viewers glued to their screens. Get ready to embark on a cinematic journey right from the comfort of your home.

Here are the movies releasing in the first week of September on OTT.

Face Off 6: The Ticket of Destiny

Directed by Lý Hải, this film features a star-studded cast including Quoc Cuong, Trung Dung, Huy Khanh, Kim Hai, Huynh Thi Diep Bao Ngoc, Tu Tri, Ta Lam, and Quynh Nhu. A winning lottery ticket brings six friends billions, but when the ticket holder dies, greed sparks a battle to retrieve it. As friendships fracture, some scheme to unearth the ticket’s location, while others struggle to preserve what remains of their bond.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 28 August 2023

Polite Society

Polite Society is a British action/comedy movie helmed by Nida Manzoor. The talented cast includes Priya Kansara, Ritu Arya, Nimra Bucha, Akshay Khanna, Seraphina Beh, Ella Bruccoleri, Shona Babayemi, Shobu Kapoor, and Jeff Mirza. The story follows a martial artist-in-training determined to save her sister from an unwanted marriage, who joins forces with her friends to orchestrate an audacious wedding heist, all in the name of empowerment and sisterly solidarity.

OTT platform: JioCinema

Release date: 28 August 2023

Choose Love

Directed by Stuart McDonald, Choose Love features Laura Marano, Avan Jogia, Jordi Webber, and Scott Michael Foster. This upcoming Netflix film, slated for release on August 31, 2023, offers a groundbreaking interactive experience as the first-ever interactive romantic comedy. Viewers engage in shaping the story’s outcome, aiding Cami (Marano) in her quest to decide between her current boyfriend Paul, the elusive British rock star Rex Galier (Jogia), and her past love Jack (Webber).

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 31 August 2023

Biye Bibhrat

Biye Bibhrat, a Bengali film directed by Raja Chanda, stars Parambrata Chattopadhyay, Abir Chatterjee, Lahoma Bhattacharjee, and Sudipa Basu. Faced with past relationship setbacks, renowned singer Shakya obliges his mother’s wish to meet a potential spouse. However, the planned courtship takes an unforeseen twist as the girl’s former lover resurfaces, adding unexpected complications to their journey.

OTT platform: Zee5

Release date: 1 September 2023

DD Returns

The Tamil-language comedy horror film ‘DD Returns’ was written and directed by S Prem Anand. Lead roles are portrayed by Santhanam and Surbhi, supported by Redin Kingsley, Maran, and Pradeep Rawat. Serving as a stand-alone sequel to ‘Dhilluku Dhuddu 2’ and the third instalment of the series, the movie follows the protagonist and friends as they stash money in a haunted bungalow. Retrieving it later, they’re ensnared by a ghost in a chilling survival game.

OTT platform: Zee5

Release date: 1 September 2023

Friday Night Plan

Directed and written by Vatsal Neelakantan, ‘Friday Night Plan’ is a Hindi coming-of-age comedy-drama. The film features Juhi Chawla alongside fresh faces including Babil Khan, Aadhya Anand, Ninad Kamat, Ria Chaudhary, Aditya Jain, and Medha Rana. The story revolves around squabbling siblings who unite to attend the year’s most happening party in secret, aiming to do so before their mother returns from her business trip.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 1 September 2023

Let us know which one of these movies releasing in the first week of September on OTT you are waiting to watch.