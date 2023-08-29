Discover the newest and most captivating entertainment with the latest web series releasing in the first week of September on OTT. As we are entering a new month, binge enthusiasts eagerly await the releases of thrilling shows, promising an unforgettable binge-watching experience. From gripping dramas to side-splitting comedies, this article delves into the hottest series debuting this week. Get ready to immerse yourself in a world of excitement and adventure.

Here is the list of web series releasing in the first week of September on OTT that are sure to delight binge-watchers.

Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones

Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones is an upcoming travel docuseries that sheds light on communities that lead a unique way of life. Author Dan Buettner discovers five unique communities where people lead extraordinarily long and vibrant lives

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 30 August 2023

NCT 127: The Lost Boys

NCT 127: The Lost Boys is a Korean musical docuseries that charts the journey of NCT 127, a boy band from South Korea. The nine band members share their childhood stories and days growing up with a mix of dance, music, theatres, and animation.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Release date: 30 August 2023

One Piece

Based on a popular Manga series of the same name, One Piece is an upcoming fantasy adventure series developed by Matt Owens and Steven Maeda. Straw Hats is a group of pirates in search of One Piece, a fabled fragment of treasure that is said to eternal glory to its bearer. How these sea bandits chart unexplored lands and beyond while evading the navy and competitors forms the crux.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 30 August 2023

Scam 2003: The Telgi Story

From the makers of Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story is Scam 2003: The Telgi Story, an upcoming Hindi biographical financial crime thriller directed by Tushar Hiranandani. The plot follows Abdul Karin Telgi, an infamous counterfeit specialist who spearheaded the 30,000 crore scandal. How he made national headlines through counterfeiting stamp papers and gave birth to a financial mafia forms the crux.

OTT platform: SonyLIV

Release date: 1 September 2023

The Freelancer

Starring Mohit Rana and Anupam Kher, The Freelancer is an upcoming Hindi action thriller series directed by Bhav Dhulia. A daredevil is sent on a mission to war-torn Syria to extract a young girl held captive. How he saves her life and escapes the living hell forms the rest.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Release date: 1 September 2023

The Wheel of Time S2

Moiraine, a member of a powerful organisation of women, seeks a group of five young villagers believing that one of them is the reincarnation of Dragon, a highly powerful channeler. The Reborn Dragon is prophesied to protect the world against a primordial evil known as the Dark One. Starring Rosamund Pike, Daniel Henney, Zoe Robins, and others in lead roles, this fantasy action series was developed by Rafe Judkins. The Wheel of Time is based on a book series of the same name written by Robert Jordan.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release date: 1 September 2023

Let us know which one of these web series releasing in the first week of September on OTT you are waiting to watch. Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for weekly OTT updates.