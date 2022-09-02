After a disappointing end to Game of Thrones, the fans had a fresh breath of air with the newly-released House of the Dragon. Set 200 years before the events of GoT, HotD captures the fall of the Targaryen rule. The brutal fights, looming castles, widespread kingdoms, and, of course, ferocious dragons brought back the good old days to Disney Plus Hotstar with millions watching the show. If all the above excited you, there are a bunch of shows that will surely entertain you to the maximum. Falling under the fantasy drama niche, some mindblowing shows have been made similar to Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon.

Here is the list of fantasy drama shows that are similar to House of the Dragon.

Also read: Best of 2022: Top-rated Hindi web series that you must not miss on OTT

Vikings

Created by Michael Hirst, Vikings is a historical war drama starring Travis Fimmel, Katheryn Winnick, and Clive Standen in the lead roles. The show was inspired by the sagas of Ragnar Lodbrok, a legendary Viking chieftain. Set during the Viking era, the plot follows the rise of Ragnar from a farmer to a Scandinavian king. His adventures are supported by his equally ambitious and brutal family. Though a major chunk of the story is believed to be true, the makers blended the events with fictional tales for dramatic effect, which drew the audience’s attention. The show was also widely-appreciated for its high production values, accurate character designs, and raw portrayal. Later, a spin-off series, Vikings: Valhalla, was also created in 8 episodes.

Number of seasons: 6

OTT platform: Netflix

The Witcher

Based on a book of the same name, The Witcher is a fantasy drama series starring Henry Cavill, Freya Allan, and Anya Chalotra in the lead roles. The plot follows Geralt of Rivia, a magically enhanced monster hunter, who is known as the Witcher. He is linked to the crown princess Ciri by destiny and soon teams up with a quarter-elf sorceress, Yennefer. The three fight against Ciri’s Elder Blood being used for evil purposes, thereby saving the world they live in. This series premiered in December 2019 and a prequel, The Witcher: Blood Origin, is under production, which is set 1,200 years before the events of The Witcher.

Number of seasons: 2

OTT platform: Netflix

The Wheel of Time

Moiraine, a member of a powerful organisation of women, seeks a group of five young villagers believing that one of them is the reincarnation of Dragon, a highly powerful channeler. The Reborn Dragon is prophesized to protect the world against a primordial evil known as the Dark One, Starring Rosamund Pike, Daniel Henney, Zoe Robins, and others in lead roles, this fantasy action series was developed by Rafe Judkins. The Wheel of Time is based on a book series of the same name written by Robert Jordan.

Number of seasons: 2

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Rome

Set in the 1st century BC, the series is based on real figures from the Roman Empire and historical records. The first season of Rome follows the rise of Julius Ceaser as a dictator and his fall. Season two captures the events post the assassination of Julius Ceaser and how Mark Antony and Augustus fight for the throne. Amid the power battle, the show portrays the lives of two common soldiers who play a key role in major events in Roman history. Rome was created by John Milius, William J Macdonald, and Bruno Heller and stars Kevin McKidd, Ray Stevenson, and Polly Walker in the lead roles.

Number of seasons: 2

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

The Last Kingdom

Based on The Saxon Stories series of novels by Bernard Cornwell, The Last Kingdom was developed for TV by Stephen Butchard. The series captures the rift between the British Kingdom and the Vikings during the 10th century. A Saxon nobleman, who gets abducted by a Viking invader, returns to his homeland and the series further unfolds around him. The Last Kingdom stars Alexander Dreyon, David Dawson, Emily Cox, and others in the lead roles.

Number of seasons: 5

OTT platform: Netflix

Let us know if there are any other fantasy drama shows similar to House of the Dragon in the comments below. Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more.