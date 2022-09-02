Though Bollywood films have often failed to entertain audiences, web series originating from the North never took a step back from drawing attention. The trend which started off with blockbuster series such as Mirzapur, Inside Edge, and The Family Man seems to continue with full force. Not just with storylines, Hindi web series have also thrown the limelight on some very talented actors, paving a way for them into mainstream films. Similar to the last few years, this year witnessed some gripping web series that have been lauded unanimously by binge watchers. If you are wondering how to spend this weekend, now is the best time to get started with these 2022-released Hindi web series available on various OTT platforms.

Here is the list of the best Hindi web series that hit the OTT platforms in 2022.

Shoorveer

Starring Makarand Deshpande, Manish Chaudhari, Regina Cassandra, and others, Shoorveer is a high-octane action drama directed by Kanishk Varma. The series unfolds around the Indian Army which has been infiltrated by the enemy. As a number of soldiers are martyred, a team of brave hearts from the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force are brought together to deal with the threat. Will they take down the enemy before more damage is done?

OTT platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Crash Course

Kota is a brewing ground, or rather a grazing ground, for aspirants of competitive exams. Just like the half a million students, eight youth set foot in the city with high aims and dreams of bagging double-digit All India Ranks. But soon, they crumble in the competition between two training centres, whose owners have been arch rivals for ages, aiming to be the top institute in the city of competition. Watch the journey of the eight fun-loving youngsters from experiencing the fruits of love, friendship, and joy to falling victim to family pressure and examinations. This series features Annu Kapoor, Bhanu Uday, Pranay Pachauri, Riddhi Kumar, and others in the main roles. Crash Course was directed by Vijay Maurya.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Duranga

Duranga revolves around the love story between the lead pair which unfolds in three different timelines. Sammit, played by Gulshan Devaiah, plays the role of a man with a twisted past with the clean image of a perfect husband and father. The suspense thriller revolves around how his wife, Ira, finds out about his true identity while investigating a series of murders. Duranga features Drashti Dhami, Rajesh Khattar, Divya Sheth, and others in prominent roles.

OTT platform: Zee5

Rocket Boys

Rocket Boys is a tribute to the legends of India’s space adventure, Dr Vikram Sarabhai and Dr Homi J. Bhabha. This eight-episode web series stars Ishwak Singh, Jim Sarbh, and Regina Cassandra among others who brilliantly portray this well-researched space drama. This is a remarkable retelling of Indian space history which we must all watch, especially the Gen Zs. So strap in for a scientific journey that became a part of Indian Independence in its way.

OTT platform: SonyLIV

Saas Bahu Achar Pvt Ltd

Saas Bahu Achar Pvt Ltd is an emotional tale of a mother who is on a mission to win her kids back from her ex-husband. In order to do so, she has to prove herself capable enough to afford their upbringing. Starring Amruta Subhash, Anup Soni, Anandeshwar Dwivedi, and Yamini Das in key roles, the web series is directed by Apoorv Singh Karki. How Suman begins her entrepreneurial journey by selling homemade pickles to earn money forms the crux of the plot. Will she succeed in getting her kids back?

OTT platform: Zee5

The Broken News

The Broken News is a high-rated series which was adapted from the English TV show by Maike Bartlett, Press. Starring Sonali Bendre, Jaideep Ahlawat, Shriya Pilgaonkar, and others in crucial roles, the plot of this show revolves around the rivalry between two Mumbai-based news channels. The series was directed by Vinay Waikul and written by Sambit Mishra.

OTT platform: Zee5

