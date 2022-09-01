Carrying forward the entertainment August gave us, the month of September 2022 is gearing up to be equally good with several interesting movies releasing at the theatres. From supernatural thrillers to romantic and family dramas, the coming 30 days are sure to draw the audiences to theatres.

Here is the list of movies releasing at the theatres in September 2022 that are sure to make this month engaging and exciting.

Ranga Ranga Vaibhavanga

Starring the latest addition to the list of Mega heroes, Panja Vaishnav Tej, in the lead role, Ranga Ranga Vaibhavanga is an upcoming romantic drama directed by Gireeshaya. The plot revolves around childhood friends and how they end up falling for each other despite fighting all their life. Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad composed the tunes for this movie. Prominent actors such as Naveen Chandra, Naresh, Prabhu, Subbaraju, and others will be seen in crucial roles in the film.

Release date: 2 September 2022

FDFS

Directed by Vamshidhar Goud and Lakshmi Narayana Puttamchetty, First Day First Show is an upcoming comedy-drama starring Srikanth Reddy and Sanchita Bashu in the lead roles. A crazy movie fanatic is hell-bent on watching the first-day first show of his favourite star’s movies. One day, he promises his love interest to take her for the FDFS of Pawan Kalyan’s new movie. How he struggles to find the tickets for the movie and goes to any extent to keep up his word forms the crux of this hilarious drama.

Release date: 2 September 2022

Aakasa Veedhullo

Starring Gautham Krishna in the lead role, and directed by himself, Aakasa Veedhullo is a romantic musical drama releasing this week at the theatres. The plot revolves around a young man who aims to become a rock star. Amid family pressure, alcohol addiction, and love failure, he transforms from an ambitious youngster to a depressed man. How he overcomes all of it forms the rest of the plot. The movie stars Pujita Ponnada as the female lead.

Release date: 2 September 2022

Captain

Captain is an upcoming Tamil sci-fi thriller directed by Shakti Sounder Rajan. Set in north-eastern India, a team of five Indian Army personnel, led by the protagonist, are sent on a covert mission to crack the mystery behind an uninhabited area. Soon, they learn that the area is occupied by unidentified dangerous species. Where did these species originate from? How will the army eliminate them? Find out in the theatres this month. The movie stars Arya, Aishwarya Lekshmi, and others in crucial roles.

Release date: 8 September

Brahmastra

One of the most anticipated movies releasing at the theatres in September 2022, Brahmastra boasts a star-studded cast of Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Akkineni Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy. The pre-release event of this supernatural mythological drama is set to happen at the Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad on 2 September 2022. Jr NTR and SS Rajamouli are set to grace the event alongside the cast. Don’t miss to catch this visual spectacle at the theatres.

Release date: 9 September

Nenu Meeku Baaga Kaavalsinavaadini

Directed by Srikanth Gade, NMBKV is an upcoming Telugu action comedy-drama starring Kiran Abbavaram, Sanjana Anand, and Sonu Thakur in the lead roles. After several rejections, a frustrated cab driver falls in love with a girl from a rich family. The plot unfolds around how he manages to win her.

Release date: 9 September

While these movies are set to hit the screens in the first part of September, several other interesting movies are releasing at the theatres the rest of the month. Oke Oka Jeevitham, starring Sharwanand, Ritu Varma, and Amala Akkineni is slated to hit the theatres on 9 September. The rest are Aa Ammayi Gurinchi Meeku Cheppali (16 September), and Krishna Vrindha Vihari (23 September).

