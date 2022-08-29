With a bunch of movies releasing in the first week of September, the OTT platforms yet again prove to be the saviours in boring times. From fantasy to suspense thrillers and comedy dramas, the coming seven days are something movie lovers should look forward to. While 6 movies are releasing on 2 September 2022, two small-budgeted flicks are making their way onto the OTT on 31 August 2022.

Here is the list of 8 movies releasing this week on OTT platforms such as Disney Plus Hotstar, Netflix, and others.

Vikrant Rona

Directed by Anup Bhandari, Vikrant Rona is a Kannada suspense thriller starring Kichcha Sudeep in the lead role. Set in a village in the midst of a rainforest, the plot revolves around the mysterious events and murders that happen there. While the locals think a haunted bungalow to be the reason, a police officer arrives in the village and soon sets on a mission to uncover the truth. The cast includes Nirup Bhandari, Neetha Ashok, and others in crucial roles. Vikrant Rona will release in all South Indian and Hindi languages.

OTT platform: Zee5

Release date: 2 September

Khuda Haafiz: Chapter 2

A sequel to the 2020 Hindi action thriller, Khuda Haafiz Chapter 2 is directed by Faruk Kabir and stars Vidyut Jammwal and Shivaleeka Oberoi in the lead roles. Set after the incidents of the first instalments, the plot revolves around the lead pair who finally find happiness in their adopted daughter. But soon, tragedy hits them as their daughter gets kidnapped by the grandson of a powerful landlord. The protagonist sets out to seek revenge for his loss.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar, Zee5

Release date: 2 September

Cutt Putlli

A remake of the Tamil crime thriller, Ratsasan, the Akshay Kumar starrer is directed by Ranjit Tiwari. The plot revolves around a police officer who is on a mission to nab a psycho killer who is on a killing spree. Why is the killer targeting young girls? How does the police officer track him down? The movie features Rakul Preet Singh, Sargun Mehta, Gurpreet Ghuggi, and others in crucial roles.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Release date: 2 September

Kaatteri

Katteri is a 2022 Tamil horror comedy directed by Deekay and stars Vaibhav, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Sonam Bajwa, and Aathmika in crucial roles. A gang of small-time criminals who work under a gangster escape from his wrath. In order to save themselves from him, they land in a town they don’t realise is haunted.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 2 September

My Dear Bootham

Starring Prabhu Deva in the lead role, My Dear Bootham is a Tamil fantasy drama directed by N Ragavan. A young boy finds a doll in an abandoned cave which releases Karkimuki, the king of all genies. Soon, he befriends the genie who helps him with his problems in daily life. The movie stars Ashwanth Ashokkumar, Remya Nambeesan, Suresh Chandra, and others in crucial roles.

OTT platform: Zee5

Release date: 2 September

Sundari Gardens

Directed by Charlie Davis, Sundari Gardens is a Malayalam romantic drama starring Aparna Balamurali and Neeraj Madhav in the lead roles. A geeky school librarian and an English teacher fall in love with each other. How Sundari decides to follow her heart despite the odds against her forms the crux of the story.

OTT platform: SonyLIV

Release date: 2 September

Pellikuturu Party

Pellikuturu Party is a light-hearted Telugu comedy-drama directed by Aparna Malladi. The plot revolves around how a young girl tries to sabotage her elder sister’s marriage by joining her bachelorette road trip. Aneesha Dama, Prince Cecil, Annapoorna, Arjun Kalyan, and others play crucial roles in the movie.

OTT platform: Aha

Release date: 31 August

Panchatantra Kathalu

Directed by Sekhar Ganganamoni, Panchatantra Kathalu is a Telugu anthological film inspired by the moral stories of India’s historic scholar Vishnu Sharma. The movie revolves around the lives of five people from different walks of life- a barber, a prostitute, a middle-class girl, a dance master, and an old lady. Panchatantra Kathulu highlights how moral values are an essential part of our lives. The film features Nandini Rai, Noel Sean, Sai Ronak, Praneeta Patnaik, and others in prominent roles.

OTT platform: Aha

Release date: 31 August

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more OTT updates.